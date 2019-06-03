Royal Double Date! Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Step Out with Their Loves in London

It’s double the love for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The royal sisters were spotted out on a double date in London Friday night. The group was all smiles as they made their way down a street in Notting Hill, with Beatrice holding hands with both her boyfriend, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and her sister Eugenie.

At one point during the outing, Jack Brooksbank, who married Eugenie in an October ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, hurried ahead of the group, while Edoardo held hands with both sisters, showing off their close bond.

Eugenie wore a navy dress with a belted waist under a black leather jacket, while Beatrice opted for a black dress topped by a tweed coat and flats. Edoardo was seen sporting beat-up sneakers spruced up by a white button-down shirt (sans tie) and a blazer.

Eugenie, 29, and Beatrice, 30, also brought their partners to an important event on Saturday: as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, their father Prince Andrew reviewed the Troops and took the salute at the Colonel’s Review at Horse Guards Parade. The Colonel’s Review is the second of two rehearsals ahead of Trooping The Colour, the celebration of Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday, on Saturday.

Sarah Ferguson was also present. Although Fergie, as she is affectionately called, and Prince Andrew divorced in 1996, the two have remained good friends and dedicated co-parents.

“Today, the Yorks were really proud of Papa @hrhthedukeofyork as Colonel of the @grenadier.guards,” Eugenie wrote on her Instagram page along with a number of photos. “He reviewed the parade and took the salute at the Colonel’s Review. The Grenadier Guards will troop their colour next week in front of their colonel-in-chief, Her Majesty The Queen.”

For the occasion, Eugenie wore a lace yellow dress along with a pink headband-style piece. Beatrice and Fergie matched in coordinating blue ensembles — Beatrice in a patterned navy midi dress with a matching fascinator, while her mom sported a blue dress and headpiece featuring netting that covered her eyes.

Jack and Edoardo are already tight with the family. Eugenie brought her new husband on his first-ever royal outing in March, when they joined Prince Andrew to visit the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital. Jack fit right in and was even spotted having a big laugh with the Queen’s son while chatting with designer Rolf Knudsen.

And Fergie has nothing but love for Jack, even calling him “that beautiful man” while talking about the wedding day at the 10th anniversary event for her charity, Street Child, and the launch of their Count Me In campaign in November.

“He looked like James Bond that day,” the proud mom said. “And Jack is my son-in-law, and to have a son-in-law is just a blessing.”

Edoardo is also close to the former couple and even joined Beatrice and her parents at the Formula One Championship race at the Bahrain Grand Prix in April.

Edoardo is a friend of Beatrice’s family, a source previously told PEOPLE. Despite rumors that they were introduced recently, they have known each other for years – and, friends say, they certainly didn’t need to go through a formal introduction to each other’s parents.

Edoardo is the stepson of Christopher Shale, who made headlines when he died at the Glastonbury rock festival in 2011. Shale, who was close to the then-Prime Minister David Cameron, was an old friend of Prince Andrew and Fergie. Beatrice would have known his stepson for many years – and joined her parents at Shale’s funeral eight years ago.