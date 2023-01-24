Where Will Princess Eugenie's Second Child Be in the Line of Succession to the British Throne?

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's second child will be Queen Elizabeth's 13th great-grandchild — and the first great-grandchild born after her death in September

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 11:22 AM
Princess Eugenie attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England.
Princess Eugenie. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Eugenie's pregnancy means a shift in the line of succession to the British throne is coming.

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, 32, announced on Tuesday that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Jack Brooksbank. The new addition will make the couple's son, August Philip Hawke, who was born in February 2021, a big brother.

Princess Eugenie's second child will take their place as 13th in the line of succession to the throne when they are born, following immediately after August.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, Eugenie's uncle became King Charles III. Her cousin Prince William is now heir, followed by his three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince Harry is now fifth in line to the throne, with Harry's two children — Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana — behind him.

Next in line is Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew. Just ahead of Princess Eugenie are her sister, Princess Beatrice, and niece, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Princess Eugenie is currently 11th in the line of succession, followed by her son.

Princess Eugenie's child will bump her uncle Prince Edward down a spot in the line of succession.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/" data-inlink="true">Princess Eugenie</a> and Jack Brooksbank attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023.
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Samir Hussein/WireImage

It seems that 13 may be a lucky number for Princess Eugenie's second child, as the baby will also be the 13th great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. The new addition will be the first great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth born after the historic monarch's death on Sept. 8.

Two of the Queen's great-grandchildren were born following the April 2021 death of Prince Philip: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet, in June 2021 as well as Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter, Sienna, in September 2021.

Baby Brooksbank will also be the third grandchild of Princess Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. (Princess Beatrice is also a stepmother to husband Edoardo's son from a previous relationship.)

<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/" data-inlink="true">Princess Eugenie</a> of York and Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle following their wedding at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England
Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

It's unlikely that Princess Eugenie and Jack's second child will have a royal title.

Traditionally, royals are granted titles on their wedding days by the monarch. Prince Harry received a dukedom on his wedding day to Meghan Markle in May 2018, officially making them the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Similarly, Prince William and Kate Middleton were named the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge upon their 2011 wedding before becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales upon the death of Queen Elizabeth.

When Princess Eugenie and Jack tied the knot in 2018, they did not receive any new titles from the Queen. Jack is simply known as "Mr. Brooksbank," while Eugenie has stylized her name as "Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank" since the nuptials.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/" data-inlink="true">Princess Eugenie</a> of York, August Brooksbank, Jack Brooksbank, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London Ken Olisa during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank with August. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Despite being a member of the royal family, Princess Eugenie and Jack's children will likely earn their own incomes.

Since Eugenie isn't a senior working member, she has a job outside of the royal family. In addition to appearing alongside her family at royal events like Trooping the Colour and supporting charitable causes, Eugenie works as a director at the London art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Eugenie announced her pregnancy news with a sweet Instagram post featuring a photo of her with soon-to-be big brother August.

"We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she captioned the photo taken by Jack.

Buckingham Palace also released a statement about the royal family's new addition: "Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer. The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

Related Articles
Jack Brooksbank (L) and Princess Eugenie attend the Horan & Rose Show: Modest! Golf co-founder Niall Horan and Justin Rose brought the world of music and sport together at The Grove, presenting an evening of entertainment to raise money for The Black Heart Foundation on September 03, 2021 in Watford, England.
Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant! Royal Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 2 with Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie of York, August Brooksbank, Jack Brooksbank, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London Ken Olisa during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England.
Princess Eugenie Shares Why She's Raising Son August to Be an 'Activist' from a Young Age
Queen ElizabethQueen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 8 Grandchildren
princess beatrice wolfie royal christmas 2022
Princess Beatrice's Stepson Christopher Woolf Makes First Royal Family Christmas Appearance
prince andrew royal christmas 2022
Prince Andrew Joins King Charles and Royal Family for Christmas Day Church Outing
prince louis royal christmas 2022
Prince Louis Makes His Official Royal Christmas Debut! See the Best Photos from His Outing
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
The Hardest-Working Royal of 2022 Has Been Revealed — and It's Not King Charles!
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2015 in Ascot, England
Who Is Prince Andrew's Ex-Wife? All About Sarah Ferguson
King Charles, Princess Charlotte
King Charles May Give Princess Charlotte Queen Elizabeth's Little-Known Former Title: Report
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Relationship Timeline
Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips
A Guide to the Royal Family's Official Titles (Including a Few New Ones)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Princess Eugenie of York, August Brooksbank, Jack Brooksbank, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London Ken Olisa during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Princess Eugenie's Son August, 1, Makes His Royal Debut for Platinum Jubilee — in a Tiny Union Jack Sweater!
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Then and Now: See Photos of the Royal Family at the 2002 and 2022 Jubilees
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex with James Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor during a visit to The Wild Place Project at Bristol Zoo on July 23, 2019 in Bristol, England.
All About Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn — Prince Edward and Sophie's Kids
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ben Birchall/AP/Shutterstock (13401746ek) Mike and Zara Tindall and daughter Lena Tindall, with Isla Phillips, second left, and and Savannah Phillips, left, arrive for the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, . The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year Royals Funeral, London, United Kingdom - 19 Sep 2022
Queen Elizabeth's Great-Grandchildren Arrive at St. George's Chapel for Intimate Committal Service
king charles
Every Emotional Photo of the Queen's Children Guarding Her Coffin