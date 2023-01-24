Where Will Princess Eugenie's Second Child Be in the Line of Succession to the British Throne?

Princess Eugenie's pregnancy means a shift in the line of succession to the British throne is coming.

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, 32, announced on Tuesday that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Jack Brooksbank. The new addition will make the couple's son, August Philip Hawke, who was born in February 2021, a big brother.

Princess Eugenie's second child will take their place as 13th in the line of succession to the throne when they are born, following immediately after August.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, Eugenie's uncle became King Charles III. Her cousin Prince William is now heir, followed by his three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince Harry is now fifth in line to the throne, with Harry's two children — Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana — behind him.

Next in line is Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew. Just ahead of Princess Eugenie are her sister, Princess Beatrice, and niece, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Princess Eugenie is currently 11th in the line of succession, followed by her son.

Princess Eugenie's child will bump her uncle Prince Edward down a spot in the line of succession.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Samir Hussein/WireImage

It seems that 13 may be a lucky number for Princess Eugenie's second child, as the baby will also be the 13th great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. The new addition will be the first great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth born after the historic monarch's death on Sept. 8.

Two of the Queen's great-grandchildren were born following the April 2021 death of Prince Philip: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet, in June 2021 as well as Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter, Sienna, in September 2021.

Baby Brooksbank will also be the third grandchild of Princess Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. (Princess Beatrice is also a stepmother to husband Edoardo's son from a previous relationship.)

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

It's unlikely that Princess Eugenie and Jack's second child will have a royal title.

Traditionally, royals are granted titles on their wedding days by the monarch. Prince Harry received a dukedom on his wedding day to Meghan Markle in May 2018, officially making them the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Similarly, Prince William and Kate Middleton were named the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge upon their 2011 wedding before becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales upon the death of Queen Elizabeth.

When Princess Eugenie and Jack tied the knot in 2018, they did not receive any new titles from the Queen. Jack is simply known as "Mr. Brooksbank," while Eugenie has stylized her name as "Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank" since the nuptials.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank with August. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Despite being a member of the royal family, Princess Eugenie and Jack's children will likely earn their own incomes.

Since Eugenie isn't a senior working member, she has a job outside of the royal family. In addition to appearing alongside her family at royal events like Trooping the Colour and supporting charitable causes, Eugenie works as a director at the London art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

Princess Eugenie announced her pregnancy news with a sweet Instagram post featuring a photo of her with soon-to-be big brother August.

"We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she captioned the photo taken by Jack.

Buckingham Palace also released a statement about the royal family's new addition: "Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer. The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."