Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant! Royal Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 2 with Jack Brooksbank

The new arrival will make the couple's son August Philip Hawke, born in February 2021, a big brother

Published on January 24, 2023 08:21 AM
Jack Brooksbank (L) and Princess Eugenie attend the Horan & Rose Show: Modest! Golf co-founder Niall Horan and Justin Rose brought the world of music and sport together at The Grove, presenting an evening of entertainment to raise money for The Black Heart Foundation on September 03, 2021 in Watford, England.
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have some exciting news — she's pregnant!

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter announced that she is expecting a baby in a statement released by Buckingham Palace. This will be the couple's second child, joining son August Philip Hawke, who was born in February 2021.

"Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," the palace said in the announcement. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

Princess Eugenie also shared the news in a modern way — on her Instagram page! She shared a photo taken by Jack, in which August buries his face into his mother and wraps his arms around her legs.

Eugenie captioned the sweet snap, "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

Princess Eugenie and Jack's second child will be the first of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren born following her death in September. The new addition will be 13th in the line of succession to the British throne.

Princess Eugenie and Jack first met during a 2010 ski trip in Verbier, Switzerland. Eugenie said during their engagement interview that it was "love at first sight" — and Jack agreed.

Jack proposed to Princess Eugenie during a January 2018 vacation to Nicaragua.

"The lake was so beautiful. The light was just a special light I had never seen," the royal said. "I actually said, 'This is an incredible moment,' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we have been together seven years. I was over the moon."

The couple tied the knot on Oct. 12, 2018, in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/" data-inlink="true">Princess Eugenie</a> of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank on the steps of St George's Chapel after their wedding at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie. Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

Eugenie, whose parents are Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and Jack announced they were expecting their first child in September 2020.

"Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..." she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of fuzzy baby slippers.

Princess Eugenie also shared the first photos of her son in a modern and relatable way: on Instagram.

"Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express," she captioned their first public family photo.

After his birth, August quickly became a star of his mom's social media page. In June 2022, he made his royal debut alongside his parents at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London.

Dressed in a blue sweater with a Union Jack motif, August happily bounced on his mother's knee as the parade of musicians, dancers, acrobats and carnival floats passed by the royal box outside Buckingham Palace.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/" data-inlink="true">Princess Eugenie</a> and August Brooksbank watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant from the Royal Box during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on 6 February 1952.
Princess Eugenie and August. Chris Jackson/Getty

Fergie, as Eugenie's mother is affectionately known, opened up about becoming a "granny" in a 2021 open letter to her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, for Good Housekeeping.

"Every day I thank the universe for allowing me to be your mother," wrote Fergie. "You have always been the blood in my veins. From the time you were wee tots, you made my life complete. I look at how full of humility, laughter and joy you are in your hearts, and I marvel at you both. Now, in you as mothers, I see strength, courage and steadfastness, integrity and goodness, and the way you embrace every challenge and moment. It is an extraordinary feeling when your child becomes a mother."

She continued, "Suddenly my little girlies have their own little ones ... such a feeling to get used to. But if I do cry or tear up as you drive away, it is only because I am so proud of you. It has been just us for 33 years, but now you are creating your own families, and I couldn't be happier for you both and my magnificent sons-in-law, Jack and Edo."

