Princess Eugenie Posts Touching Wedding Tribute to 'Beautiful Big Sister' Princess Beatrice

Princess Eugenie says it was a "complete joy and privilege" to watch Princess Beatrice marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Eugenie is a proud little sister!

In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram on Monday, Eugenie, 30, became the first wedding guest to open up about her sister Princess Beatrice’s surprise wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

“What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo,” she wrote, adding: “I am so proud of you and I’m excited to support you in the next chapter of your life. We are going to have so much fun together."

Beatrice quietly wed Mapelli Mozzi in front of about 20 guests on Friday during a small ceremony at All Saint’s Chapel in Windsor Great Park. In addition to the bride and groom’s siblings and parents, Beatrice’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, were among the wedding guests.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on their July 17 wedding day with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

The wedding, which was originally scheduled for May, had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. After the government ban on weddings ceased on June 29, the couple started planning their low-key wedding, just a stone’s throw from Beatrice’s parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s, family home at Royal Lodge.

In addition to becoming a newlywed, Beatrice, 31, is now officially stepmom to Mapelli Mozzi's son, Wolfie, 5, who acted as pageboy and best man at the secret nuptials. Sharing custody with his former girlfriend Dara Huang, "Edo" — as he is known among friends — is very close to his son.

“He is very much part of their life,” a friend of Beatrice’s previously told PEOPLE.

In comparison to her sister’s wedding, Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle (the same venue as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding) in October 2018 with a lavish ceremony that included a horse-drawn carriage and celebrity guests Demi Moore and Naomi Campbell, among others.

Princess Eugenie on her wedding day at St. George's Chapel, Windsor in 2018