Princess Eugenie Posts Never-Before-Seen Video for Wedding Anniversary with Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are celebrating one year of royal marriage!

Like many brides, Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter, 29, marked her first wedding anniversary on Saturday with a romantic Instagram tribute.

“This was the greatest day of my life…forever and always! Happy one year anniversary, my Jack!!” Eugenie wrote alongside a touching video featuring never-before-seen footage from their happy day.

The video includes candid shots of the bride getting ready as well as some close-up shots of her gorgeous gown, and in the background, the pair can be heard exchanging vows.

Eugenie and Jack wed on Oct. 12, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle — the same venue where her cousin Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle five months earlier.

Eugenie, who arrived at the chapel with her father, Prince Andrew, was every bit the princess bride as she walked down the aisle to wed her longtime love in a custom gown by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. She accessorized her open-back, long-sleeve dress with a stunning Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara borrowed from the Queen and went without a traditional veil to instead reveal her back scar from her scoliosis surgery. She wore her hair in a loose chignon created by hairstylist Sonny-Jo MacFarlane, which revealed diamond and emerald drop earrings, a wedding gift from the groom.

Eugenie has used her Instagram page to reminisce on her big day. Just a few days after the wedding, the royal shared an adorable photo from the nuptials featuring her page boys and bridesmaids, including a giggling Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

“Jack and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making our day so special and for all the wonderful wishes as we start married life laughing together,” she captioned the shot.

Eugenie is frequent participant in Throwback Thursday, including a portrait from the wedding that she captioned, “#tbt to THE greatest day of my life,” just one month after the big day.

And on New Year’s Eve, the princess shared a photo of their first kiss as a married couple. “The best moment of 2018…” she wrote.

Their first year of marriage came with many firsts for the couple, including Jack’s first time joining the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour celebrations in June. The Casamigos brand ambassador also joined Eugenie and her father, Prince Andrew, on his first royal engagement in March to open a new wing of the hospital where she had scoliosis surgery as a child.