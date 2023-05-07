Princess Eugenie Posts on Instagram After Uncle King Charles' Coronation

Princess Eugenie is feeling honored to have witnessed her uncle getting crowned.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and cousin to Prince William and Prince Harry posted on Instagram one day after Saturday's "magical" coronation.

"Yesterday meant so much to me, as I'm sure it did to so many watching," Eugenie, 32, shared Sunday along with a series of photos capturing the historical event and the street scene around Westminster Abbey. "What a magical celebration for The King, The Queen, our country, and the Commonwealth."

"The day was such a reflection of dedication and service to our country," Andrew's youngest daughter added. Princess Beatrice, 34, is her older sister.

Eugenie and Beatrice's mother, Sarah Ferguson, who did not attend the coronation, posted her own Instagram tribute along with a photo on Sunday. "Sincerest congratulations to Their Majesties, the King and Queen," the Duchess of York, 63, wrote.

Last month, Ferguson shared that members of the royal family who choose to leave "can't sit on the fence" and "have it both ways."

The Duchess — who is affectionately known as Fergie — split from Prince Andrew in 1992, and their divorce was finalized in 1996. As a result of her divorce, Ferguson was stripped of the Her Royal Highness title (HRH) but kept the title of Duchess of York. Despite not being invited to the coronation service, Eugenie's mom attended other celebratory events like Sunday's coronation concert, which took place one day after the crowning ceremony.

On Saturday with their family around them, the King and Queen Consort were crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey.

King Charles was supported by his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, daughter-in-law Kate Middleton and the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

While the Duke of Sussex traveled in from California for the church service (and returned home straight after the ceremony), Meghan Markle remained home with their daughter, Princess Lilibet, 23 months, and son Prince Archie, who turned 4 the same day.

In January, Eugenie announced she is expecting her second child with her husband, businessman Jack Brooksbank. The new addition will make the couple's son, August Philip Hawke, who was born in February 2021, a big brother.

Princess Eugenie's second child will take their place as 13th in the line of succession to the throne when they are born, following immediately after August.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, Prince Charles became King Charles. Prince William is now heir, followed by his three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.