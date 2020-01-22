Princess Eugenie Posts First Instagram Since Dad Prince Andrew Quit Royal Duties Amid Epstein Scandal

Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie

After a two-month hiatus, Princess Eugenie has returned to Instagram.

The royal, 29, posted a sweet photo commemorating two years since she and now-husband Jack Brooksbank announced their engagement.

“On this day two years ago…Jack and I announced we were engaged.. 💍😘,” she captioned the photo.

As one of the more candid members of the royal family, Eugenie has been an avid user of the social media platform, sometimes posting pictures multiple times a week, most of which consist of throwback images of her and older sister Princess Beatrice as children, sweet shoutouts to other royal members and her philanthropic endeavors.

However, since her father Prince Andrew, 59, formally stepped back from royal duties amid his explosive BBC interview about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein last November, Eugenie has seemingly taken a break from posting on Instagram.

The royal, who is a cousin to Prince Harry and Prince William, typically posts about her royal romance with Brooksbank, 33, whom she married in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, after more than seven years of dating.

Both Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice have maintained a low-key public presence since their father stepped back from his royal duties following his bombshell interview with BBC Newsnight. In the interview, he discussed his friendship with the disgraced financier and the sexual allegations of Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Giuffre).

Roberts’ accusations, which the prince denies, mentioned coercion to have sex with the royal three times between 1999 and 2002 in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island owned by Epstein.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support,” he said in the statement.