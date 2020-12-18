Pregnant Princess Eugenie Pays Emotional Tribute to Mom Sarah Ferguson: 'I'm Going to Cry!'

'Thank you for everything you've done,' Eugenie told the Duchess of York during a video call

Princess Eugenie just revealed her emotional side.

The royal, who is expecting her first baby with husband Jack Brooksbank in early 2021, came close to tears during a virtual event to celebrate 30 years of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

“We're very honored to be here,” Eugenie said to assembled guests, including The Who frontman, Roger Daltrey.

She then became misty-eyed as she thanked her mom, Sarah Ferguson, for her guiding role in the charity — of which, Eugenie, Sarah, and her older sister Princess Beatrice are all patrons.

“We wouldn't be here unless you educated us in how we give back to people,” added Eugenie, 30, before waving her hand in front of the screen and laughingly, saying, “I’m going to cry! Stop it!”

Meanwhile, Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, looked visibly moved by the heartfelt tribute.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done, and that you do for the charity, and for us,” Eugenie continued after she'd recomposed herself.

Princess Beatrice, 32, also added her own tribute to the Duchess of York, who opened the Trust's first special hospital unit for young people in 1990.

“Mum, everyone on this call has been inspired today by your boundless energy," said Beatrice, 32, who tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July.

"I think you've touched each and every single one of us with the mission that you have embraced through Teenage Cancer Trust," she added.

“Thanks to your energy, as well as everybody else on the call, we are one big Teenage Cancer Trust family for the last 30 years, and we will continue to be, with your spirit embedded into the very core of this of the organization."

The Teenage Cancer Trust provides world-class treatment and support for young people in the UK so that they don’t have to face cancer alone.

Together the royal trio has visited nearly all of its 28 medical units across the U.K. and help to provide a crucial source of fundraising to support the work of founders Dr. Adrian Whiteson and Myrna Whiteson.

“It’s so shocking to think now that back in 1990 there was no specialist care for teenagers and young adults with cancer," Fergie, 61, said in her own tribute to the charity.

“Imagine being diagnosed with cancer at 17 and being treated on a ward with much older people, talked to as an adult by doctors when you are still a child, your loved ones not being able to stay with you overnight. How lonely and frightening that experience would be," she added.

Fergie, continued, "Thank goodness Adrian and Myrna came along and founded Teenage Cancer Trust – what an incredible difference this charity has made in such a short space of time.