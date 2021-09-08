Princess Eugenie Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos from Pregnancy While Revealing Family Treasures

Eugenie's passion for art was shining as she spoke about a painting exhibition at Buckingham Palace

Princess Eugenie stayed busy during her pregnancy!

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, who welcomed son August in February with husband Jack Brooksbank, shared new images from her pregnancy on Instagram Wednesday to celebrate Sky Arts broadcasting Inside Art: Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace. In the photos, Princess Eugenie's baby bump is visible under her floral dress as she explores an art exhibition at her grandmother's London residence.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the show, Eugenie shows off her art expertise (she studied art history and English literature at Newcastle University, first working for an online auction firm before becoming a director at the London art gallery Hauser & Wirth) as she speaks with Kate Bryan about the Royal Collection Trust's exhibition featuring paintings from Buckingham Palace.

In videos posted on her Instagram Story, Princess Eugenie shares that her love of art began at a young age but mainly manifested in "papier-mâché presents for my parents at Christmas and birthdays."

Although she's also an amateur artist, the royal has studied art, including a painting from the Royal Collection while she was at school.

"Art has to be about how you understand it and how you feel about it. Someone can't tell you how to feel," she explained in a clip shared on the Royal Collection Trust's Instagram.

Princess Eugenie, 31, has shared small glimpses into her life as a new mom on her Instagram page since welcoming August in February. In June, she shared photos from bringing her child to visit elephant statues at London's Green Park.

Eugenie is patron of the Elephant Family, which partnered with The Real Elephant Collective to set up the six-week exhibition in London parks to educate the public on elephants and the ways in which humans can better protect the planet's biodiversity.

Princess Eugenie held her son in three photos shared on her personal Instagram page, revealing that one of the baby elephants shares his name.