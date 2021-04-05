Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are settling into life as a family of three at Frogmore Cottage, the Windsor home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie Shares New Family Photo with Baby August to Welcome Spring

Spring is in full bloom for Princess Eugenie and her baby boy.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter shared a new family photo on Instagram Monday. In the shot, she poses under a blossoming tree with husband Jack Brooksbank and their newborn son August, who was born Feb. 9, riding in a baby carrier on Jack's chest.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Easter 🌼🐣🌼 and a blossoming Spring," Eugenie, 31, captioned the shot.

Princess Eugenie and Jack are settling into life as a family of three near her grandparents at Frogmore Cottage, the Windsor home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Sussexes lent Eugenie their home, which is close to Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth and Philip have been staying amid the pandemic.

Soon after August's birth, Eugenie introduced her baby boy to the world with a relatable social media post that featured photos taken in the couple's backyard.

"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank," the new mom wrote. "Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you."

Princess Eugenie also celebrated her first Mother's Day in the U.K. last month a photograph of August laying in a field of daffodils.

"I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother's Day," she wrote.

Eugenie also marked her 31st birthday with a family photo, writing that she "got the best present I could ask for."