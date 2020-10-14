Princess Eugenie's Reception Dress Designer Zac Posen Shares Unseen Photo from Her Wedding Day

Zac Posen, who designed mom-to-be Eugenie's wedding reception gown, can't wait to meet her "new baby angel"

It's been two years since parents-to-be Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, but royal fans just received a behind-the-scenes look at their fairy tale reception looks.

Zac Posen, the designer behind the gorgeous blush silk gown that Princess Eugenie wore to her wedding reception at the Royal Lodge, wished the couple well on their second anniversary Monday by sharing a never-before-seen photo on his Instagram.

The shot shows the couple posing for a photo in their reception ensembles with their arms around each other, taken from the side.

"Happiest 2nd Anniversary dear Princess Eugenie & Jack!" Posen captioned the snap. "It was so special creating this gown for this wonderful moment in your life, being with you and the family on the magnificent magical day, I will remember forever."

He added, "Wishing you both continued love and happiness always with your new baby angel on the way."

This isn't the first time Posen has provided a glimpse behind-the-scenes of Eugenie and Jack's big day. In honor of the royal’s 29th birthday last year, the American designer shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Eugenie trying on the incredible dress.

"Every now and then you meet somebody who just knocks your socks off," he captioned the photo. "This last year I got to know a young lady who possessed natural elegance, a heart of gold and sophisticated humor. My studio and I had the honor (and the best time) collaborating with her on her special gown. Best of all she is dedicated to using her privilege to help our world and its people with her project @the_anti_slavery_collective."

Posen previously said he was inspired by the beauty of Windsor and the surrounding countryside for the royal bride’s ethereal second look.

The color reflects the blush of an English rose, and Posen says he took inspiration from the White Rose of York. In fact, a White Rose of York is subtlety embroidered on both the shoulder and back of the dress, which hold the cape detail together.

The plissé silk fabric, which is cut into signature drapes at the bottom of the gown, comes from the British Mill, Biddle Sawyer Silk.

Princess Eugenie, 30, also celebrated her second wedding anniversary by sharing some never-before-seen photos from the big day on Instagram.

"Been the best 2 years married to you and 10 years with you in total…happy memories always my dear Jack," she wrote.

