Newlywed Princess Eugenie Debuts Her Sweet 'Mrs. Brooksbank' Jacket: See the Photo!

Princess Eugenie gave a sweet and sparkly nod to new husband Jack Brooksbank during their weekend-long wedding celebrations.

Eugenie, who recently tied the knot with Jack at St. George’s Chapel, wore a customized biker jacket embroidered with “Mrs. Brooksbank” across the back during their festival-style party on Saturday.

The embroidery on the pink silk jacket, designed by Sam Dougal, was in Eugenie’s own handwriting.

“All the love to HRH Princess Eugenie, Mrs Brooksbank and her lovely new husband Jack,” Dougal captioned a close-up photo of the jacket on Instagram.

“Im so so honored to have been asked to design the bespoke look she wore for the day 2 wedding celebrations at Windsor in collaboration with her brilliant stylist @styletonic_sarahprice. The pale pink biker jacket was embroidered with the words ‘Mrs Brooksbank’ in the Princess’ own handwriting 💙”

Dougal also designed the light blue dress Eugenie wore to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding in May.

Alex Bramall/PA Wire

The newlyweds hosted the wedding festival, complete with a fairground and food stalls, at Windsor Great Park. Many of the celebrity guests who were present at their nuptials attended, including Ellie Goulding (she performed!) and Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda.

The longtime couple said “I do” in front of 800 guests, who then joined them for a luncheon hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle and an evening reception at the Royal Lodge, the royal residence owned by Prince Andrew that he shares with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.