Princess Eugenie Marks 200th Birthday of Her Namesake Queen Victoria in Most Royally Modern Way

Princess Eugenie is honoring her four-times great grandmother’s birthday in true modern form: on Instagram.

The 29-year-old royal posted an elegant portrait of Queen Victoria, who died in 1901, on the anniversary of her 200th birthday on Friday. Alongside the photo, she wrote: “Today marks the 200th Anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria (1819-1901). She reigned for almost 64 years and I’m very proud to be named after her.”

Eugenie, whose full name is Eugenie Victoria Helena, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew (Queen Elizabeth’s third child) and Sarah Ferguson.

Queen Elizabeth broke her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria’s reign of 63 years and 216 days in September 2015, becoming the longest-reigning British monarch in history.

Queen Victoria was born 200 years ago today in Kensington Palace, which is now home to Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children.

Princess Eugenie also lives on the grounds of Kensington Palace with her new husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie frequently takes to Instagram to share in the royal family’s celebrations.

After her cousins Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their official debut as a family of three with their newborn son, Archie Harrison, Eugenie shared her excitement on Instagram.

“I’m just so happy for you!!” she captioned a stunning black and white photo of Harry and Meghan walking out of St. George’s Hall with Archie.

She has also reminisced about her wedding day, sent birthday love to sister Princess Beatrice and husband Jack and honored her dad’s royal achievements.