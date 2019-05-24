Princess Eugenie Marks 200th Birthday of Her Namesake Queen Victoria in Most Royally Modern Way

The royal's full name is Eugenie Victoria Helena

placeholder
By
Erin Hill
May 24, 2019 01:30 PM

Princess Eugenie is honoring her four-times great grandmother’s birthday in true modern form: on Instagram.

The 29-year-old royal posted an elegant portrait of Queen Victoria, who died in 1901, on the anniversary of her 200th birthday on Friday. Alongside the photo, she wrote: “Today marks the 200th Anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria (1819-1901). She reigned for almost 64 years and I’m very proud to be named after her.”

Eugenie, whose full name is Eugenie Victoria Helena, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew (Queen Elizabeth’s third child) and Sarah Ferguson.

Queen Elizabeth broke her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria’s reign of 63 years and 216 days in September 2015, becoming the longest-reigning British monarch in history.

RELATED: Princess Eugenie Wishes New Husband a Happy Birthday with First Selfie: ‘You Light Up My Life’

Queen Victoria was born 200 years ago today in Kensington Palace, which is now home to Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children.

Princess Eugenie also lives on the grounds of Kensington Palace with her new husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Eugenie frequently takes to Instagram to share in the royal family’s celebrations.

After her cousins Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their official debut as a family of three with their newborn son, Archie Harrison, Eugenie shared her excitement on Instagram.

  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
Dave Benett/Getty

“I’m just so happy for you!!” she captioned a stunning black and white photo of Harry and Meghan walking out of St. George’s Hall with Archie.

She has also reminisced about her wedding day, sent birthday love to sister Princess Beatrice and husband Jack and honored her dad’s royal achievements.

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.