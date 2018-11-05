Princess Eugenie Makes Post-Wedding Debut with Big Sister Beatrice

Princess Beatrice had a busy (and star-studded!) night in London — which included partying with her younger sister, Princess Eugenie.

Stepping out for the first time since her royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank last month, Eugenie still had a newlywed glow as she attended the Casamigos Day of the Dead party at Isabel’s Mayfair on Friday. (After all, Jack is a brand ambassador for the liquor company started by George Clooney and Rande Gerber before they sold the company for $1 billion last year. Although neither star made it to the wedding, Casamigos margaritas were the cocktail of choice at their reception!)

The recent bride, 28, wore a black coat over her lacy dress as she exited the bash, adding touches of color with a red lip and blue velvet booties.

Beatrice, 30, was spotted wearing a floral headband for the party, leaving separately from her sibling.

Earlier in the evening, Beatrice rubbed elbows with the likes of Eva Longoria at the 9th Annual Global Gift Gala. The royal, in a black and white Gucci dress featuring a bow detail around her waist, posed for a photo with the Desperate Housewives alum along with actress Maria Bravo and Richard Branson’s daughter Holly.

Maria Bravo, Holly Branson, Princess Beatrice and Eva Longoria David M. Benett/Getty

Princess Beatrice Mike Marsland/WireImage

Princess Eugenie and Jack got personal in thank you notes sent to those who wished them well following the wedding, according to photos shared by royal fan LoopyCrown3 on Instagram. In addition to an envelope with Eugenie and Jack’s joint monogram and the official portrait of the couple with their bridal party, they appeared to send a handwritten note.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for making our wedding so special and for thinking of us as we start our married life. We are completely overwhelmed with happiness,” they say in the message, simply signed “Eugenie + Jack.”