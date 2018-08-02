Princess Eugenie Reveals Her Maid of Honor — and Shares Her 'Anti-Plastic' Royal Wedding Plans

Princess Eugenie admits organizing her upcoming wedding might be nerve-wracking, but she’s definitely no royal bridezilla.

“I’m not stressed at all,” Eugenie tells British Vogue in their September issue, in her first ever joint interview with sister Princess Beatrice. “It’s nerve-racking because you want it to be perfect, but then you realize that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters.”

Eugenie who is preparing to marry fiancé Jack Brooksbank on October 12 in Windsor also revealed that her older sister, Beatrice, will be with her every step of the way, as her chosen maid of honor. “Euge is amazing,” revealed Beatrice, adding: “She’s a very modern bride.”

In addition to compiling Pinterest boards of wedding cakes, Eugenie has also been busy making sure her wedding is free from plastic, in what might be the most environmentally-conscious royal wedding to date.

“My whole house is anti-plastic now and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well,” the bride-to-be revealed in the interview, for which the sisters were photographed in the grounds of Royal Lodge, their childhood home, set within Windsor Great Park.

Describing themselves as “each other’s rocks,” Eugenie revealed that the sisters often lean on each other when things get tough. “There was a horrible article that had been written about Beatrice and she got really upset. We were just about to step out [at a Buckingham Palace garden party] and she had a bit of a wobble and cried. I was looking after her. And then about an hour later, I had a wobble and started crying and Bea was there for me,” she said.

Facing criticism on everything from hats to holidays, Beatrice, who works for Afiniti, a U.S-based technology company (Eugenie is a director at the London art gallery, Hauser & Wirth), says: “It’s hard to navigate situations like these because there is no precedent, there is no protocol. We are the first: we are young women trying to build careers and have personal lives, and we’re also princesses, and doing all of this in the public eye.”

As close as they are, things can sometimes get heated between the pair, especially if it involves closet swaps. “One of our biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of converse trainers,” recalls Beatrice. “We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them.”

The wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on October 12, the same church where Eugenie’s cousin Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in May.