"Floodlight shows you just how prominent modern slavery is and that we can all do something about it," reads a post from Princess Eugenie about the podcast

Princess Eugenie Launches New Podcast to Help 'Combat Modern Slavery': 'We Can All Do Something'

Princess Eugenie has officially launched her podcast for her charity The Anti-Slavery Collective.

Titled Floodlight, the podcast is hosted by Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 32, and Eugenie's friend Julia de Boinville, who co-founded the charity in 2017 to combat modern slavery and trafficking.

The podcast features Eugenie and Julia speaking with "guests from all walks of life who are helping to combat modern slavery in a variety of ways," read a Wednesday post on Eugenie's Instagram as the first episode went live.

"From lawmakers and company leaders to famous activists, survivors and journalists, Floodlight shows you just how prominent modern slavery is and that we can all do something about it," the post added.

"We want to thank all our guests for joining us, as well as @stakpod for making this project come to life. It is available anywhere you listen to podcasts, just search Floodlight or follow the link in my bio to listen now!" the post concluded.

Eugenie teased the podcast back in January, saying in a joint monthly newsletter with Julia alongside a photo of the women recording with microphones on a white couch, "We were so excited to begin recording our long-awaited podcast this year, due to be released in 2022 so stay tuned!"

A podcast is the latest step for the pair, who previously hosted interviews shared on social media with those helping to shed a light on the issue. Eugenie also visits safe houses, and has spoken at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Eugenie and Julia previously revealed that they first met on a bus during a school trip, and in 2012, they traveled to India together where they visited an organization called Women's Interlink Foundation and "first became aware of modern slavery."

"We were shocked to discover the extent to which slavery still exists. In fact, there are more enslaved people today than at any other point in history and, at any one time, someone is being trafficked within a mile of where you live. We often associate slavery with chains and shackles, but modern slavery is a hidden crime that is often hard to detect," they said on Instagram.

Eugenie, who has a 14-month-old son name August, isn't the first member of the family to step into the world of podcasting. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their podcast debut in 2020 after announcing a deal with Spotify, releasing a holiday episode featuring high-profile friends and change-makers such as Elton John, Tyler Perry, Stacey Abrams, James Corden and more reflecting on the year. Meghan will also be launching her own podcast, Archetypes, this summer.