Princess Eugenie Laughs at Her Teen Fashion Choices with Beatrice in Epic '90s Throwback Photo

Every teen has made questionable fashion choices — and even royalty can relate!

Princess Eugenie continued her streak of sharing hilarious throwback photos on Instagram Friday, sharing an old photo of herself during an outing to church with big sister Princess Beatrice.

“Bea and I are laughing hysterically after contemplating what on earth was in our handbags that day going to church…” she captioned the photo. “We quite clearly are loving our full lime green and lilac suits!!”

“The shoes, the headbands… yes to the 90s…” she continued, adding the hashtags #flashbackfriday, #limegreen and #lilac.

The photo was taken in 2001, when the siblings joined other members of the royal family at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle (where Eugenie wed Jack Brooksbank in October!) for a service celebrating the 80th birthday of their grandfather, Prince Philip.

As Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughters, the sisters have been in the spotlight since their births — and the public didn’t always treat them kindly. They were mocked for their style choices — most famously their whimsical fascinators at Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s 2011 royal wedding — and ridiculed for balancing their royal duties with their everyday careers. (Eugenie is an art gallery director in London, while Beatrice is vice president of a data and software firm in New York City.)

“Being role models has always been a hard one for them to deal with, and being criticized for their weight, fashion and work lives has always been hard for them to swallow,” an insider recently told PEOPLE. “But in the last couple of years both girls have come around to the fact they’re women now, and they can do a lot of good with their status.”

Image zoom Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Despite glamorous appearances at events like Trooping the Colour and Royal Ascot, the royal sisters want to make the most of their unique positions while maintaining normal lives.

“Yes, their grandmother is Queen, and they ride in carriages and live in this bubble,” a friend said of the princesses. “But they’re human beings who want to fall in love, have a good time, make a difference and just live.”