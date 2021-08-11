Princess Eugenie Joins Prince Andrew at Balmoral with Queen Elizabeth as Royals Maintain Silence over Lawsuit

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson arrived at Queen Elizabeth's Balmoral estate Tuesday, one day after Virginia Roberts Giuffre sued the prince over alleged non-consensual sexual encounters

Princess Eugenie is the latest family member to join Prince Andrew at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

According to photos obtained by The Sun, Eugenie arrived on Wednesday, two days after Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a lawsuit over alleged sexual abuse by the Duke of York.

Giuffre has accused the royal of forcing her to have sex with him three times between 1999 and 2002 in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island owned by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in in prison in August 2019. Prince Andrew has said the accusations could not be true.

In a 2019 BBC interview addressing his relationship with Epstein and Giuffre's allegations, the prince said, "I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever. It just never happened."

Eugenie joined her father and mother, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York one day after the pair were photographed heading to Queen Elizabeth's Scottish estate. The princess was accompanied by her husband Jack Brooksbank, with whom she welcomed son August in February.

Eugenie's mother has remained an amicable co-parent and friend to Andrew since their divorce in 1996, recently told PEOPLE of Andrew, "Whatever challenges he has, I will stand firm to the co-parenters we are together. I believe he's a kind, good man, and he's been a fabulous father to [Princess Beatrice and Eugenie]."

After Giuffre filed the lawsuit on Monday, she shared a statement a statement with PEOPLE that said in part: "I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one's life by speaking out and demanding justice."

The statement concluded, "I did not come to this decision lightly. As a mother and a wife, my family comes first — and I know that this action will subject me to further attacks by Prince Andrew and his surrogates — but I knew if I did not pursue this action, I would be letting them and victims everywhere down."

Spokespeople for Prince Andrew said they had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Now that a civil action has been filed, Prince Andrew may be forced to be questioned under oath and turn over texts, emails and private letters related to the case.