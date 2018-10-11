Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Arrive for Wedding Rehearsal: They Are 'the Perfect Couple'

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are a fairy tale match — just ask the man who will marry them in St. George’s Chapel on Friday.

David Conner, the Dean of Windsor, told reporters that the future newlyweds are “the perfect couple” on the eve of their royal wedding.

“They come across as just the perfect couple,” he said. “They are very natural with each other, they obviously love one another, but they also have a lot of fun together and it’s been a real pleasure to work with them.”

Eugenie and Jack traveled to Windsor Castle on Thursday for their wedding rehearsal. The bride’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and her older sister, Princess Beatrice, traveled close behind.

The ceremony in the historic chapel of Windsor Castle will represent a combination of the “traditional and modern,” said Conner, who has watched Eugenie grow up first-hand.

“[It will be a mix of traditional and modern and is obviously going to be a grand occasion, but I hope also it will have an air of intimacy about it,” he told reporters. “You just have to remember it’s their day and really do your very best to focus on them and not on the hundreds of famous and semi-famous people who will be around.”

Conner took his position as Dean of Windsor in 1998, when Eugenie was a student at St. George’s School in Windsor.

“When I came she was a girl at our little prep school down the hill — so yes it seems as if our knowledge of each other goes back a long way,” he said.

“It was especially nice for me in respect of [this] wedding because I’ve known Eugenie for such a long time.”