How Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding Cake Will Differ from Harry and Meghan’s

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have something different up their sleeves for their wedding cake!

While both Eugenie and Jack and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s cakes have drawn inspiration from the time of year of their nuptials, the two statement-making confections have some key differences.

For their May ceremony, Harry and Meghan chose a lemon elderflower cake that incorporated “the bright flavors of spring” and was covered in buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.

But Eugenie, the 28-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and her husband-to-be are going a different route!

For their wedding day, the couple chose bespoke cake designer Sophie Cabot. “The red velvet and chocolate cake will be a traditional cake, with a modern feel,” Kensington Palace said in a statement on Saturday. “It will incorporate the rich colours of autumn in its design and will be covered with detailed sugar work including ivy.”

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

“I am incredibly excited to be given this wonderful opportunity to create such a special and unique cake,” Cabot said in a statement. “It has been lovely working with Princess Eugenie and Jack and I really hope they enjoy the cake on the day.”

The couple first took notice of Cabot because of the bespoke biscuits she made for her father’s Pitch@Palace program.

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank Dave Benett/Getty

Kensington Palace also shed some light on the musical portion of the couple’s ceremony, which will be held on Oct. 12 at St. George’s Chapel.

The director of music at St. George’s Chapel, James Vivian, has composed descants for two hymns that will be sung during the couple’s royal wedding ceremony. Additionally, musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will perform during the couple’s nuptials, as will famed tenor Andrea Bocelli, who will sing two pieces.

“It has been a great pleasure to work with HRH Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank to plan the music for their special day and we wish the couple much happiness for their future together,” James Williams, the managing director of the RPO shared.

Additionally, State Trumpeters from the Band of the Household Cavalry will perform a fanfare that was written for the ceremony.

In a sweet nod to the couple’s family, the wedding will also honor their family’s military service.

“Members of Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards, of which The Duke of York is Colonel, will line the West Steps of St George’s Chapel as the couple depart after the Wedding ceremony,” the Kensington Palace announcement explains.

The memory of Jack’s great Grandfather, Sir Jack Coke, who was an officer in the Scots Guards, will also be honored as pipers from the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland will perform Scottish pieces from the Garter Tower as Eugenie and Jack depart in the carriage procession.

The ceremony will be officiated by The Dean of Windsor, The Rt. Revd. David Conner, who will also give the address at their wedding. The Archbishop of York has written a personal prayer for the couple, which will be included in the ceremony.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie

Around 500 guests are expected to attend Friday’s ceremony and the following lunch reception — with celebrity guests such as Victoria and David Beckham, Elton John, singers Ellie Goulding and James Blunt all reported to be in attendance (just as they were for Harry and Meghan‘s nuptials). George and Amal Clooney could also be in attendance, as Jack is a brand ambassador for the actor’s Casamigos tequila company, which he sold last year.

The longtime couple’s wedding will be a weekend-long affair, with a festival-style party complete with a fairground and food stalls on Saturday afternoon on the grounds of Royal Lodge — Eugenie’s family home in the parklands around Windsor Castle — in addition to Friday’s ceremony and festivities.