Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Want to Start a Family 'as Soon as They Can'

Queen Elizabeth may not have to wait long until she meets her ninth great-grandchild!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot in a fairy tale ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle this past October, and it likely won’t be long until they have a little one running around their Kensington Palace home.

The couple plan to start a family “as soon as they can,” royals biographer Ingrid Seward tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

One person who can’t wait for a pregnancy announcement? Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson. Ahead of Eugenie’s wedding, “Fergie” was asked how she felt about becoming a grandparent someday during an appearance on the BBC program The One Show.

“Excellent! They are thrilled because I write children’s books and I’m a child, I haven’t grown up,” she said excitedly on the chat show, where she also discussed her children’s charity Street Child.

The couple, who announced their engagement in January 2018, met when Eugenie was attending Newcastle University and vacationing in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier with friends. Mutual pals introduced the two on the trip.

Eugenie said in an interview with BBC 1’s Matt Baker that it was “love at first sight” — and Jack agreed.

“We met when I was 20, he was 24,” she said. “[We] fell in love. We have the same passions and drive for life.”