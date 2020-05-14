Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Volunteer with Salvation Army in Matching Vests amid Coronavirus

The COVID-19 outbreak hit Eugenie and Jack's family firsthand, as the royal's father-in-law George Brooksbank was hospitalized with the virus

A special delivery from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank!

The couple did their part to support those who are in need amid the coronavirus pandemic by volunteering together at Salvation Army. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter shared photos of their work on her personal Instagram page, highlighting the importance of the charity continuing their work during these tough times.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Eugenie, 30, and Jack, 34, both sport neon yellow Salvation Army vests as they organize and pack food.

"Since 1865 the Salvation Army has been there with open doors to help so many people," Eugenie wrote. "In the past few years I have witnessed first hand their dedication and hard work, so when they invited Jack and I to their newly created hub to pack boxes, we jumped at the chance."

Image zoom Princess Eugenie Princess Eugenie Instagram

Image zoom Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie Princess Eugenie Instagram

She added, "As a group of volunteers we helped pack trolleys of food that are then taken and distributed to the Army's hugely important and much needed food banks that feed thousands across the UK. Their message is key — their doors are open, always have been and always will be."

Image zoom Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie Princess Eugenie Instagram

Princess Eugenie has been vocal in her support for health care workers and those in need during the ongoing crisis. Earlier this month, she and Jack helped relieve hospital workers who are on the front lines battling the coronavirus pandemic by dropping off a "delicious supply of healthy lunches" to a U.K. hospital. The couple, who wed in Oct. 2018 and recently celebrated 10 years of dating, were photographed alongside a staff member unloading the back of a car with masks on their faces in a photo shared on Twitter.

Eugenie also teamed up with her mother, Sarah Ferguson, to deliver supplies such as fresh fruit and vegetables as well as hand cream to frontline NHS staff at hospitals in London and around the country.

Image zoom Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie Princess Eugenie Instagram

The COVID-19 outbreak has hit Eugenie and Jack's family firsthand, as the royal's father-in-law George Brooksbank was hospitalized with the contagious respiratory virus earlier this month. A friend has since told PEOPLE that his health has stabilized.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Eugenie has been working from home during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Earlier this month, she shared a makeup-free selfie on the Instagram account of the Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded in 2017 with her friend Julia de Boinville. She and Boinville smile in photos grabbed from a video chat as they both work remotely to practice social distancing.

She also embraced her fresh face look in a pair of adorable photos with Jack to celebrate their 10-year dating anniversary.

"Jack and I are celebrating our 10th anniversary today...😍😍 and we are lucky enough to be together at this time," Eugenie captioned her post, with photo credit given to Fergie.

"If anyone has an anniversary this week, if you are together or not because of this challenging time, if you are a frontline worker wishing to tell your person you love them, then please do send me a photo and message via DM of how you are celebrating and I will share your messages on my story over the next few days," she added.