Queen Elizabeth Shares Cutest Childhood Photos of Princess Eugenie and Jack Before Their Wedding

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are nothing short of royally cute!

The official social media accounts of the Royal Family and Eugenie’s father, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, shared a number of never-before-seen photos of the adorable couple ahead of their wedding on Friday.

The duo pose together during a summer visit to Balmoral in Scotland back in 2016 and snap a selfie during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Verbier, but throwback photos of Jack and Eugenie as children stole the show.

Both smile for close-up photos as little ones, with Jack resting his chin on his hands and Eugenie’s blue eyes shining.

“Before they met…” Prince Andrew captioned a post showing the sweet images.

This photograph was taken last year when Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank were celebrating New Year’s in Verbier. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/tfWb5kamso — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 9, 2018

RELATED: Everything Royal Bride-to-Be Princess Eugenie Has Said About Her Engagement and Upcoming Wedding

The royals similarly released photos of a young Kate Middleton and Prince William ahead of their 2011 wedding.

The couple, who announced their engagement in January, met when Eugenie was still at Newcastle University in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier after being introduced by friends and have been back there for vacations.

Eugenie said in an interview with BBC 1’s Matt Baker that it was “love at first sight” — and Jack agreed.

“We met when I was 20, he was 24,” she said. “[We] fell in love. We have the same passions and drive for life.”

Their seven-year romance included a stretch of maintaining the relationship long distance, when Eugenie moved to New York City for a job.

“He is a really lovely chap,” a family friend told PEOPLE last year of Brooksbank. “They adore each other and are really serious.”

RELATED VIDEO: We’ve Been Pronouncing Princess Eugenie’s Name Wrong This Entire Time

Around 500 guests are expected to attend Friday’s ceremony and the following lunch reception at Windsor Castle — with celebrity guests such as Victoria and David Beckham, Elton John, singers Ellie Goulding and James Blunt all reported to be in attendance (just as they were for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s nuptials). George and Amal Clooney could also be in attendance, as Jack is a brand ambassador for the actor’s Casamigos tequila company, which he sold last year.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The longtime couple’s wedding will be a weekend-long affair, with a festival-style party complete with a fairground and food stalls on Saturday afternoon on the grounds of Royal Lodge — Eugenie’s family home in the parklands around Windsor Castle — in addition to Friday’s ceremony and festivities.