Princess Eugenie Will Split Time Between U.K. and Portugal After Husband Jack Lands New Job

This isn't the first time that Princess Eugenie has lived outside the U.K.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are starting an exciting new chapter.

Jack, who Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter married in 2018, landed a new job that will see the family (the couple are parents to 1-year-old son August) splitting their time between the U.K. and Portugal.

Jack previously worked as a brand ambassador for Casamigos, the tequila company founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber. His new position is with property tycoon Mike Meldman, one of Clooney's business partners.

Princess Eugenie, 32, currently works as a director at London art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

"It's a very exciting time for them," a source told The Telegraph.

This isn't the first time Princess Eugenie has called somewhere outside the U.K. home. She spent two years living in New York City while working as a specialist at Paddle8, an online auction house. Her older sister, Princess Beatrice, has also split time between New York and London previously.

"Frogmore Cottage continues to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's residence in the U.K.," a source told PEOPLE, "and they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family."

The move showed just how close Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie are.

"Eugenie had always been more than just a cousin to Harry. They were also the closest of friends," authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. "Out of all the Queen's grandchildren, Harry and Eugenie have one of the most natural connections. Like Harry, Eugenie is loyal, honest, and great fun. The two had many nights out together in London."