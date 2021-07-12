Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Postponed Christening of Son August Due to COVID Scare

August was set to be Christened at a sweet church in Windsor, but a guest was told to self-isolate

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will have to wait to baptize their son August.

The couple had planned a ceremony for August Philip Hawke on Saturday, but just before it was set to take place, one of the guests was told they had to self-isolate, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Eugenie and her family, including Queen Elizabeth according to reports, were set to gather at at All Saint's Chapel in Windsor Great Park. Also in attendance were Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who wed in the same chapel in July 2020 and are expecting their first child this fall.

In observance of coronavirus rules, no more than 30 people were expected for the ceremony and party afterwards at Royal Lodge, which is home to Eugenie's parents Prince Andrew, 60, and Sarah Ferguson, 61. The Sun on Sunday, which first reported the christening cancellation, said it wasn't known if the guest has COVID-19 or was alerted that they had been in contact with someone who had tested positive. The paper quoted a source saying that once they heard, "No-one else was able to gather ... they called off the ceremony and reception afterwards." (Buckingham Palace had no comment when PEOPLE reached out.)

Princess Eugenie Instagram Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and August | Credit: Princess Eugenie Instagram

August was born on February 9 and is the ninth of the Queen's 10 great-grandchildren, just ahead of Zara and Mike Tindall's son, Lucas, who was born about a month later.

Eugenie has recently taken him into London to see a display of wooden elephants — including one which shared August's name — in Green Park, and she has also been introducing him to the natural world in the splendid gardens around her Windsor home.