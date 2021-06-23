The new parents had a date night at a book launch dinner

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Hit London for a Royal Parents' Night Out

Book the babysitter - Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are hitting the town!

The new parents, who welcomed son August Philip Hawke in February, attended a dinner in London in Tuesday night to celebrate the launch of Poppy Jamie's first book, Happy Not Perfect. Eugenie, 31, and Jack, 35, happily posed for photos together in one of their first public outings since welcoming their son.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Princess Eugenie sported a black Sandro dress with a fringe bottom under a coat, while Jack stayed casual in jeans and sneakers.

Princess Eugenie Instagram Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and August | Credit: Princess Eugenie Instagram

Although the royal parents have kept a low profile in recent months, they joined other members of the family at the April funeral of Eugenie's grandfather, Prince Philip. They chose Philip as a middle name for their son in the Duke of Edinburgh's honor.

Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (R) and her husband Jack Brooksbank attend the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie | Credit: YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Eugenie and Jack have also shared glimpses of their lives as parents on her Instagram page, including looks at their walks outdoors and family photos.

To celebrate Jack's first Father's Day on Sunday, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter shared new photos of the bond between Jack and August - including a candid shot of a father-son napping session.

"Happy Father's Day to you my love.." Eugenie captioned slideshow of photos. "You are the ultimate father to our boy!! 😘"