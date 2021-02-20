"Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express," Princess Eugenie wrote

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Introduce Their Baby Boy to the World: See the Photos!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are sharing new photos of their baby boy!

The couple, who welcomed their son on February 9, proudly debuted their newest addition to the world on Instagram on Saturday with a series of new photos taken outside. They also revealed their son's name.

"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank," Eugenie captioned the post, which includes three photos of the couple holding their son, who is sweetly cradled between them in a blue blanket and matching hat. Jack coordinates with baby August in a blue sweater while new mom Eugenie wears a cream dress under a taupe jacket with a gold velvet headband.

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you,⁣" she continued.

The photos were taken by Eugenie's "wonderful midwife," she shared. "Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

Princess Eugenie, 30, posted the very first photo of their new family of three shortly after the birth, posting a black-and-white shot of the baby's hand being held by his parents' hands on her Instagram page. The new mom captioned the shot with blue heart emojis and two exclamation points to show her excitement.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 8: 55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital," the palace said in a statement. "Jack Brooksbank was present."

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the statement continued. "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

The Portland Hospital in London is where Eugenie was born, as well as her older sister, Princess Beatrice. It's also where Meghan Markle gave birth to Archie, who will celebrate his second birthday in May.

