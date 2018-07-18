Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Just Made a Big Announcement About Their Royal Wedding!

Princess Eugenie and fiancé Jack Brooksbank are expanding the guest list for their upcoming wedding!

Following in the footsteps of recent royal bride and groom, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the future newlyweds are inviting members of the public from across the U.K. for a a close-up view of the second royal wedding of the year.

“Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank would like to invite members of the public to join their wedding on 12 October, 2018, to attend inside the Precincts of Windsor Castle,” Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday.

According to the palace, “1,200 members of the public will be able to view the arrival of the congregation and members of the royal family, listen to a live broadcast of the marriage service and watch the start of the procession as the couple depart at the end of the wedding ceremony.”

For the second time this year, the public will get to watch a royal bride walk down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel. Eugenie and Jack are tying the knot in the same historic chapel within Windsor Castle as Meghan and Harry.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds (who got engaged in January) will have a short carriage procession, leaving Castle Hill and proceeding along part of the High Street before returning to the castle via Cambridge Gate. (It is markedly shorter than Harry and Meghan’s carriage ride, which saw thousands of well-wishers lining the streets.)

Members of the public are invited to apply for the positions in the grounds of Windsor Castle here.

The couple will also invite representatives of charities they support, and members of the Windsor community and children from the local schools which Eugenie attended to be part of the special viewing. Residents of Windsor Castle and a number of royal household staff will also be present.

Jack and Eugenie have been dating for seven years. Eugenie, a director at London art gallery Hauser & Wirth, “is sure and steady like her grandmother, and then there’s this genuine warmth that comes from her mother,” a friend tells PEOPLE.

Jack, 31, who works with George Clooney’s tequila business, Casamigos, “is a really lovely, very kind, down-to-earth man,” says another family friend. “He is great fun and has a great sense of humor. He is the first to laugh with you and not at you, and he is a practical joker, in a good way!”

They also recently moved into Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace, which is right next door to Meghan and Harry’s two-bedroom property in the palace compound.