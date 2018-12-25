Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Make Their Christmas Walk Debut After Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are starting a new Christmas tradition!

The newlyweds, who tied the knot in October, attended their first Christmas Day service together alongside the rest of the royal family on Tuesday.

The couple took part in the royal family’s annual walk to church with fellow newlyweds Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Prince William and Kate Middleton were also in attendance. Eugenie’s older sister and maid-of-honor, Princess Beatrice, walked alongside Autumn Phillips, the wife of Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne and the oldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth.

Eugenie, who wore a festive red dress, and Jack held hands as they made their way to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Autumn Phillips and Princess Beatrice Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

After church, the royals will gather at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate for a lunch of roast turkey followed by steamed fruit pudding, before they all sit down to watch the Queen’s annual televised address to the nation at 3 p.m. (Along with a few surprisingly silly traditions!)

The happy couple have been basking in their post-wedding glow since tying the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Oct. 12 (the same venue for Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding!). Last month, Eugenie shared a stunning black-and-white photo from her wedding day.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

“#Tbt to THE greatest day of my life,” Eugenie captioned the photo, which shows herself and Jack in a sweet embrace.

The royal bride also thanked her loved ones and fans with a sweet Instagram post just days following the October wedding. The image showed the couple laughing with their young bridesmaids and page boys in a behind-the-scenes shot by Alex Bramall, the fashion photographer chosen to take their official wedding day portraits.

Jack has also been officially welcomed to the family — with his very own page on the website of his new father-in-law, Prince Andrew.

The couple live together at Ivy Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace, just steps from Meghan and Harry’s Nottingham Cottage and Will and Kate’s home with their three children.