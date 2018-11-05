Check your mailboxes, royal fans!

It’s been three weeks since Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, and the thank you cards to fans are already in the mail.

The newlyweds added a personal touch to their thank you notes, which were sent to those who wished them well following the wedding, according to photos shared by royal fan LoopyCrown3 on Instagram. In addition to an envelope with Eugenie and Jack’s joint monogram and the official portrait of the couple with their bridal party, they appeared to send a handwritten note.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for making our wedding so special and for thinking of us as we start our married life. We are completely overwhelmed with happiness,” they say in the message, simply signed “Eugenie + Jack.”

Royals often thank fans and well-wishers for reaching out following special events. Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent replies to those who sent them letters celebrating their birthdays this year, each with a candid photo — but without the personalized touch of a handwritten note.

The royal bride first thanked her loved ones and fans with a sweet Instagram post just days following the October wedding. The image showed the couple laughing with their young bridesmaids and page boys in a behind-the-scenes shot by Alex Bramall, the fashion photographer chosen to take their official wedding day portraits.

Princess Charlotte, 3, is seen sitting in front of Eugenie, laughing so hard her eyes are squeezed shut, while Savannah Phillips, 7, throws her arm over the bride’s shoulder. Prince George, Isla Phillips, Maud Windsor, Theodora Williams and Louis De Givenchy are also seen gathered around the newlyweds.

“Jack and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making our day so special and for all the wonderful wishes as we start married life laughing together,” Eugenie, 28, wrote.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Jack Brooksbank has also been officially welcomed to the family — with his very own page on the website of his new father-in-law, Prince Andrew.

The 32-year-old newlywed’s biography, which is accented by a portrait of the couple at their evening wedding reception, starts by describing his birth in great (and surprising!) detail.

“Jack was born in St. Thomas’s Hospital on 3rd May, 1986 weighing 8lbs, 1oz just 15 minutes past midnight,” it reads. “He was christened at The Guards Chapel, Wellington Barracks on 26th September, 1986.”

While most royal bios tend to list professional interests, Jack’s bio delves into his hobbies and love of sports.

“His hobbies are mainly sporting, including skiing, tennis and football – he is a keen Chelsea FC supporter,” it reads. “He loves watching live sporting events, as well as visiting the theatre and cinema. Jack and his family used to go annually to Cornwall where Jack would enthusiastically surf, rock climb and swim in the sea. When he was about 10 years old the family bought a holiday home in France and he has been going there ever since.”