Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Hold Hands at Royal Easter Outing Ahead of Welcoming Second Child

Princess Eugenie is returning to her wedding venue — this time, as a soon-to-be mom of two!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were among the members of the royal family who stepped out for the Easter church service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, where the couple tied the knot in Oct. 2018. Now, they are parents to son August, born in Feb. 2021, and are getting ready for the arrival of their second child.

The pair held hands as they made their way into the service, coordinating in blue ensembles. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 33, wore a floral print dress under a white coat, completed with a blue headband, while Jack sported a suit with a light blue tie. Blue seemed to be the color of choice for the day, also worn by King Charles and Queen Camilla as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton, who matched their three children in the hue.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice was also in attendance for the annual royal outing, stepping out alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

For the Easter event, King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton with their children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie (the newly minted Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh), Zara and Mike Tindall, Peter Phillips and more.

Princess Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew, also attended the Easter outing despite stepping back from public duties due to his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Andrew announced the decision to leave his public royal role in 2019, following his bombshell interview with the BBC about his ties to Epstein.

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

Although Prince Andrew no longer carries out royal duties, he still attends family events. In March 2022, Queen Elizabeth arrived at the Service of Thanksgiving honoring Prince Philip on the arm of their disgraced son. Royal commentator Robert Jobson told PEOPLE there was uneasiness among senior members of the royal family about the Queen's decision to be escorted by Prince Andrew, "but she insisted."

In December, the first Christmas of King Charles' reign, Prince Andrew joined the family at their Christmas morning church outing.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Eugenie announced that she is expecting a baby in a statement released by Buckingham Palace in January.

"Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," the palace said in the announcement. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

Princess Eugenie. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

Princess Eugenie also shared the news in a modern way — on her Instagram page! She shared a photo taken by Jack also featuring their son.

She captioned the sweet snap, "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."