These 'A' Names Are Frontrunners for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Royal Baby

Speculation around Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's name choice for their royal baby is heating up!

The couple is expecting their first child in early 2021, and three names are the frontrunners when it comes to betting odds. According to BetVictor in the U.K., the name Alice is the top prediction for a baby girl, while Arthur and Henry are currently tied when it comes to boys' names — all three with 9/1 odds.

Alice would have a special family significance to Princess Eugenie, as it was the name of her grandfather Prince Philip's mother. Both Arthur and Henry are common within the royal family as well — Henry is her cousin Prince Harry's real name, while Arthur is a middle name of Prince William, Prince Charles and Prince Louis (and currently belongs to the son of Kate Middleton's sister, Pippa).

Other top predictions for a name should Princess Eugenie and Jack welcome a girl are Grace (14/1), Victoria (14/1), Alexandra (14/1), Diana (18/1) and Isabella (22/1).

When it comes to boy names, top betting odds belong to Thomas (12/1), Godfrey (14/1), George (18/1) and Charles (20/1).

Image zoom Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie

Betting odds have changed slightly since Eugenie and Jack first announced their new addition in September. Arthur and Victoria were the early frontrunners for the couple's bundle of joy to be called, with Ladbrokes setting the odds at 5/1 for both.

"Eugenie and Jack's pregnancy announcement is the good news that royal fans have been desperate to hear all year," said Jessica O'Reilly of Ladbrokes. "The early betting suggests they may opt for Arthur or Victoria, but we can't rule out a slightly more left-field royal name."

Grace (6/1), James (6/1), Arabella (7/1), Alice (7/1) and Edward (7/1) followed next behind, along with Florence, Albert and Frederick all at 8/1.

Image zoom Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie | Credit: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A friend of the couple previously told PEOPLE that Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 30, will take after her mother Sarah Ferguson's parenting style.

"Eugenie is such a fun person but very thoughtful too," the source said. "I think she will be more of a bohemian parent, a bit like her mom, while Jack will be calm and chilled."

The new baby will be the first grandchild for Prince Andrew and Fergie and will be Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's ninth great-grandchild.

