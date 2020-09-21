Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Just Had Adorable Baby Koala Bears Named After Them

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank now share their names with some adorable animals!

The Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park in Australia announced Monday that they took some royal inspiration when it came to naming two baby koala bears, taking their names from Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter and her husband.

Princess Eugenie was thrilled by the news, sharing photos of the joeys on her Instagram story.

"These two little baby koala's are living safely at @featherdalewildlifepark in a wonderful habitat after the devastating bushfires earlier this year," she wrote. "And we are honoured that they have been named after Jack and I."

The royal even commented that Eugenie the koala was "a bit cheeky...winking to the world," sharing a video of the animal giving a wink to the camera.

Zoo director Chad Staples appeared on The Morning Show with Archer, the young koalas' dad, saying the royal couple have been "massive supporters" of their animal rescue initiative.

"They're dying to come back out, obviously when everyone can travel again," he said.

Koalas have a history of charming members of the royal family. During the fall 2018 tour of Australia, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met some furry friends during their visit to the Taronga Zoo in Sydney.

Princess Eugenie, 30, and Jack, 34, spent much of the year quarantining with the royal's parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, at their home in Windsor amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since returning to London, where they live in Kensington Palace's Ivy Cottage, they've been spotted out on a double date with singer Ellie Goulding and her husband, Casper Jopling.

The COVID-19 outbreak has hit Eugenie and Jack's family firsthand, as the royal's father-in-law George Brooksbank was hospitalized with the contagious respiratory virus. The family of George, 71, was told to "prepare for the worst" multiple times while he spent nine weeks in the hospital — including five weeks on a ventilator — with COVID-19 after a trip to France, according to The Telegraph.

"The point I really want to get across is that I think the NHS is absolutely magnificent," said George, according to The Telegraph. "The way I was treated was incredible. Nothing was too much trouble and at no point did I get a sense of a shortage of doctors or nurses or any impression that the service was in any way overwhelmed."