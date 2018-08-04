Wedding Before the Wedding! Princess Eugenie and Fiancé Jack Brooksbank Attend Pal's Nuptials

It’s a busy wedding season for the royals!

Princess Eugenie and fiancé Jack Brooksbank are set to tie the knot on Oct. 12, but on Saturday they celebrated the marriage of Charlie Van Straubenzee to Daisy Jenks in the village of Churt in Surrey, England, alongside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Smiling outside the church, Eugenie, 28, wore a blue dress and cream jacket, which she accessorized with round sunglasses, a floral clutch, and tan shoes.

Harry and Prince William have had tight ties to the Van Straubenzees since childhood, when they all attended Ludgrove Prep School. Charlie was all smiles heading into Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding back in May, and the groom’s older brother, Thomas Van Staubenzee, is also one of Princess Charlotte‘s five godparents.

Like Harry and Meghan, the couple will exchange vows at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle before a short carriage procession.

Despite the similarities in their weddings, a friend of Princess Eugenie previously told PEOPLE that there is “zero competition” among Eugenie and her fiancé and Harry and Meghan.

“It is complete love, and there is room for all of them,” said the friend of the cousins and their partners.

Although “it is very much Princess Eugenie and Jack’s day, and they are leading the planning,” a palace source says, they are also getting plenty of input from the mother of the bride, Sarah Ferguson. “Fergie is very involved,” a well-placed insider recently told PEOPLE.

Jack and Eugenie have been dating for seven years. Eugenie, a director at London art gallery Hauser & Wirth, “is sure and steady like her grandmother, and then there’s this genuine warmth that comes from her mother,” a friend told PEOPLE.

Jack, 31, who works with George Clooney’s tequila business, Casamigos, “is a really lovely, very kind, down-to-earth man,” said another family friend. “He is great fun and has a great sense of humor. He is the first to laugh with you and not at you, and he is a practical joker, in a good way!”