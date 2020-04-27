Princess Eugenie Is Embracing This Natural Beauty Look During Coronavirus Lockdown

Image zoom Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie is rocking a fresh face during quarantine.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter has embraced her natural beauty amid the coronavirus lockdown, sharing several photos from the stay-at-home period in which she goes makeup-free.

Eugenie ditched the mascara and lipstick during a special guest appearance on her mom Sarah Ferguson's Storytime With Fergie and Friends on her new YouTube and Facebook channels. As she sits on an outdoor swing, the princess reads Guess How Much I Love You by Sam McBratney, which she says is her favorite book.

Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, intends to read a traditional children’s book every day during the U.K. lockdown for "all of the children out there who just need a little bit of magic."

"It’s so exciting because I’m in my favorite place ever, ever, ever and that’s with children and thinking of children," Fergie said in an introduction video.

Princess Eugenie previously shared her makeup-free look on Easter, when she appeared in two photos shared on the official Instagram page for the Anti-Slavery Collective. The images show screenshots from a video chat between Eugenie and her friend Julia de Boinville, who cofounded the organization — in one, the makeup-free royal gives a smile and wave to the camera, then her pal does the same.

The royal, who celebrated her 30th birthday last month while in isolation, also opted for her fresh face and natural hair during a video chat with former police officer Phil Brewer for the organization.

Image zoom The Anti-Slavery Collective/Instagram

Princess Eugenie also celebrated 10 years with her husband Jack Brooksbank with a sweet Instagram post on Friday. The couple is all smiles in two sweet photos taken by Fergie, with Eugenie once again opting to skip a makeup routine.

Princess Eugenie's work-from-home look shows how she highlighted her features on her wedding day in Oct. 2018. Her makeup, which was done by Bobbi Brown UK pro and artistry manager Hannah Martin, subtly drew attention to her eyes with wispy and fluttery eyelashes, but instead of lots of eyeshadow, she had perfectly groomed pronounced brows.

Her skin was glowing with a sheer layer of foundation and kept the soft look going with a pretty pink blush on the apples of her cheeks along with a pale, nude gloss very close to the actual color of her lips.

Image zoom YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images

Eugenie has been using Instagram Stories to highlight the work of the National Health Service (NHS) in the U.K. during the coronavirus pandemic. She has donated food to hospitals and shared a campaign urging people to give a national round of applause to the NHS workers.

"During these unprecedented times they need to know that we are grateful. Please join us on: 26 March at 8pm for a big applause (from front rooms, garden, balcony, windows, living room etc) to show all nurses; doctors; gps and carers our appreciation for their ongoing hard work and fight against this virus,” she wrote.

