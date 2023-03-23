Happy Birthday, Princess Eugenie! 15 of the Relatable Royal's Most Candid Moments on Instagram

01 of 15 Surprise! Like many modern moms, Eugenie shared a sweet post to reveal she was pregnant with her second child. (In true princess fashion, however, it coincided with an announcement from Buckingham Palace.) "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she wrote of the January photo, which showed her son August, 2, kissing her belly and wrapping his arms around her legs. The baby on the way will be the second child for Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and is due this summer.

02 of 15 Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, used her Instagram page to make a joint statement following the death of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth in September. "Our dearest Grannie, We've not been able to put much into words since you left us all," the princesses wrote, sharing a throwback photo with the Queen and a beloved pup. "You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever."

03 of 15 Passionate about the environment like her uncle King Charles, Princess Eugenie acknowledged that "sometimes it's easy to feel helpless" when it comes to saving the planet. In a candid post after attending the U.N.'s second Ocean Conference in July 2022, she shared some positive statistics about how countries are coming together to clean the seas – most notably, the 100-nation pledge to 30x30, an initiative to better protect 30% of the world's oceans by 2030.

04 of 15 Princess Eugenie cherished new baby bliss on her first Mother's Day in 2021. "I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother's Day," she wrote of a photo showing her son, then one month old, snuggled up on a blanket amid daffodils. "I'm also celebrating my beautiful Mumma with this picture of us from March 1990. You've taught me so much," she added of her own baby photo in mom Sarah Ferguson's arms.

05 of 15 Princess Eugenie and Jack were the picture of proud new parents when they revealed the name of their baby boy after his birth in February 2021. "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank," the new mom captioned the carousel of three family pictures. "Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express," she added. The royal gave photo credit to "our wonderful midwife," writing, "Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

06 of 15 Eugenie beamed in a makeup-free selfie with big sister Beatrice to celebrate her birthday in August 2020. "Happy happy Birthday dear Beabea 🐝" Eugenie began. "Here we are on the eve of your wedding. Still rocking a scrunchie or hair accessory (since the 90s) and huge smiles on our faces." Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced their engagement in September 2019, and intended to wed in May 2020. The couple pushed back the plan after the coronavirus pandemic began, and quietly tied the knot in a "small, private ceremony" at Royal Chapel of All Saints at the Royal Lodge in July 2020.

07 of 15 In an adorable announcement in September 2020, Eugenie and Jack posted a closeup photo holding baby bear slippers after Buckingham Palace shared the happy news they were expecting their first child. "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....👶🏻," Eugenie captioned the snap, her dazzling pink sapphire engagement ring on display.

08 of 15 "Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day. I just wanted to share my scar and encourage anyone out there who's gone through something similar to share theirs with me," Princess Eugenie wrote in June 2020, posting a photo showing her scar from spinal surgery at age 12. "Let's be proud of our scars! I'd love to repost any of your images on my stories so please tag me and I will share," she told followers. The royal had surgery as a pre-teen after being diagnosed with scoliosis, a curvature of the spine.

09 of 15 Weeks after the pandemic began, Princess Eugenie and Jack teamed up to volunteer with the Salvation Army. The couple matched in neon yellow vests to pack food for those in need. "Since 1865 the Salvation Army has been there with open doors to help so many people. In the past few years I have witnessed first hand their dedication and hard work, so when they invited Jack and I to their newly created hub to pack boxes, we jumped at the chance," she wrote in a post. "Their message is key - their doors are open, always have been and always will be."

10 of 15 An "oldie but a goodie," indeed! Eugenie shared a throwback photo with her husband to celebrate Valentine's Day in 2020. "This Valentine's Day I wanted to share an oldie but a goodie of Jack and I in 2010, the year we met... ❤️❤️❤️ Happy Valentine's Day...," she wrote. The romance began during a ski trip to Verbier, Switzerland, which Eugenie later described as "love at first sight." "We met when I was 20, he was 24," the royal explained in their 2018 engagement interview. "[We] fell in love. We have the same passions and drive for life."

11 of 15 Princess Eugenie announced a new patronage especially close to heart in May 2019, revealing that she would be formally supporting Horatio's Garden. The charity creates gardens at NHS spinal injury centers across the U.K., and the princess said she had "fallen in love with their mission to bring joy to people and help their recovery." "As a former spinal patient myself, I understand how the chance to get outside is so beneficial not only for recovery, but for staying positive at a life-changing, and often traumatic, time," she wrote of a photo of herself at work outdoors. "I hope to learn from the patients I meet and the wonderful people working to create these gardens."

12 of 15 Giving a peek behind the scenes of royal duty, Princess Eugenie posted photos of her outing with Queen Elizabeth at the annual Royal Maundy Service in April 2019. "Today, I accompanied my Grandmother The Queen to the Royal Maundy Service at St George's Chapel. Royal Maundy is one of the most ancient ceremonies in the Church of England," she explained. "It was an honour to watch Her Majesty distribute Maundy Money and celebrate the beginning of Easter on this sunny day."

13 of 15 Eugenie was a real-life princess bride when she married Jack at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Oct. 12, 2018. A few days after the ceremony, the newlywed shared an adorable photo of her and her groom giggling with their tiny bridesmaids and pageboys, including Princess Charlotte and Prince George. "Jack and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making our day so special and for all the wonderful wishes as we start married life laughing together," she wrote.

14 of 15 In an especially open post, Eugenie shared her post-op X-ray on International Scoliosis Awareness Day in 2018. The scan shows the 8-inch rods doctors inserted into her spine and the 1.5-inch screws at the top of her neck after an 8-hour operation in 2002. The princess said she was "very proud" to share her X-ray and thanked staff at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, where she had spinal surgery. Princess Eugenie became patron of the hospital's charity in 2019, and remains active in the role today.