All About Princess Eugenie's Refreshingly Real Instagram
From her life as a new mom to opening up about her struggle with scoliosis, Princess Eugenie is embracing being a modern-day royal
Modern Mummyhood
Royal babies are often introduced to the world with an official photo call, but Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank shared the first picture of their son August on Instagram — like other everyday new parents around the world!
Sibling Selfies
Eugenie regularly showcases her close bond with older sister Princess Beatrice through cute selfies and throwback snaps.
Hidden Talents
Princess Eugenie works as an art director, and she sometimes shows off her own artistic skills — like a painting of a pink flower she once shared in honor of World Art Day.
Royal Duties
Although Princess Eugenie isn't a working royal, she sometimes joins members of the family — like grandmother Queen Elizabeth! — on special engagements.
Throwback Snaps
Princess Eugenie is the queen of #TBT, often sharing hilarious photos of her family from the past, including this shot of Beatrice and Eugenie serving as bridesmaids at a wedding (complete with flower crowns!).
Personal Struggles
Eugenie has documented her battle with scoliosis, often encouraging others to not hide their scars. "I just wanted to share my scar and encourage anyone out there who's gone through something similar to share theirs with me," she wrote on a photo of her back. "Let's be proud of our scars!"
Charity Work
Princess Eugenie works closely with various charitable organizations, from volunteering with the Salvation Army to Anti-Slavery Collective, the organization she cofounded which helps victims of present-day slavery.
Couple Shots
Whether it's Jack's birthday or their 10th anniversary of dating, Eugenie is always ready with a sweet shot highlighting her relationship with her husband.
Raising Awareness
The longtime champion of environmental issues celebrated World Environment Day with a photo that showed off her stand-up paddle boarding skills.
Behind the Scenes
Princess Eugenie uses her social media to share intimate glimpses of royal life, including this sweet shot of bonding with her bridesmaids and page boys at her royal wedding.
Celeb Pals
Princess Eugenie has a circle of celebrity friends, including singer Ellie Goulding, who sometimes appear on her Insta page.