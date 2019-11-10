Princess Eugenie Shares Photo of the Heartfelt Note She Wrote in Honor of Remembrance Day

Image zoom Princess Eugenie David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Princess Eugenie is paying tribute to those who lost their lives in service.

As the royal family attended a Remembrance Day ceremony in London on Sunday, Eugenie, 29, posted a photo of a heartfelt note she’d written in honor of the solemn occasion.

“We will always remember the enormous sacrifice so many gave today and everyday. We write to honor the fallen men and women from across the world that gave their lives so that we could be free,” she wrote, adding the postscript, “Lest we forget, Eugenie.”

The handwritten note, which was also adorned with red poppies — the symbol of remembrance for World War I and veterans — began with a quote from English poet John Maxwell Edmonds, which was also written in her hand.

“When you go home tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow we gave our today,” read the quote.

In addition to the touching note, Eugenie also shared her post alongside several photos from the ceremony, including a photo that showed a group of veterans being pushed in wheelchairs beside a memorial covered in poppy wreaths.

”Today we remember all those that gave the ultimate sacrifice #lestweforget,” she captioned the post.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William all attended the ceremony, which was held at the Cenotaph war memorial in London.

Queen Elizabeth, Kate and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall stood together at one balcony, while Meghan watched from the balcony of another window alongside Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne‘s husband.

As the balconies of each window are small, it’s nearly impossible to fit more than three or four women on each

During the ceremony, the Queen once again chose not to lay a wreath at the ceremony, instead handing the duty off to her son and heir, Prince Charles. The 93-year-old monarch followed this new tradition again, looking on at the proceedings as Charles offered tributes from his mother and himself.

Meanwhile, William and Harry joined Prince Andrew in laying wreaths of poppies.

The Queen’s retired husband Prince Philip — who retired from public life in August of 2017 following 64 years of royal service — did not attend. An equerry laid a tribute on the 98-year-old royal’s behalf.