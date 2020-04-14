Princess Eugenie Goes Makeup-Free as She Works from Home Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom The Anti-Slavery Collective/Instagram

Princess Eugenie is joining people around the world in working from home amid the coronavirus crisis.

Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter, 30, appeared in two photos shared on the official Instagram page for the Anti-Slavery Collective. The images show screenshots from a video chat between Eugenie and her friend Julia de Boinville, who cofounded the organization — in one, the makeup-free royal gives a smile and wave to the camera, then her pal does the same.

“Happy Easter to you all 🐣💛,” they captioned the post, along with the hashtags #workingfromhome and #WFH.

Princess Eugenie — who balances her several charity commitments with her full-time job as an art gallery director —founded the Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017 to help raise awareness about and fight modern slavery by supporting vulnerable women and children.

In addition to her continuing work with her charity, Princess Eugenie has shared her support for frontline workers amid the coronavirus crisis. She even joined her mom, Sarah Ferguson, to deliver supplies such as fresh fruit and vegetables as well as hand cream to frontline NHS staff at hospitals in London and around the country.

“We are delighted to be sending fruit and veg boxes out to @nhsenglandldn workers on the frontline who are in great need,” the Duchess of York, 60, wrote on her Instagram page, alongside a slideshow that showed the delivery at London’s Hammersmith hospital.

Image zoom Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank; George Brooksbank Dave Benett/Getty Images; YUI MOK/AFP via Getty Images

Eugenie’s family has also been personally affected by COVID-19, with her father-in-law George Brooksbank being hospitalized with the respiratory illness. The 71-year-old father of Jack Brooksbank was in the hospital for several days and had been ill for a couple of weeks. A friend tells PEOPLE that his health has stabilized.

George’s wife Nicola, 66, also has the novel coronavirus, but she has not needed hospital care.

