Princess Eugenie Will be a 'Bohemian Parent' Just Like Mom Sarah Ferguson
When it comes to parenting, it won't be all royal pomp for mom-to-be Princess Eugenie
When it comes to royal parenting, Princess Eugenie will likely follow in her mom Sarah Ferguson's fun footsteps.
After Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank announced the happy news on Friday that they're expecting their first child, a friend of the couple tells PEOPLE, "Eugenie is such a fun person but very thoughtful too. I think she will be more of a bohemian parent, a bit like her mom, while Jack will be calm and chilled."
Eugenie's mom, affectionately known as Fergie, was one of the first to congratulate the couple: "I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother. Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy."
The new baby will be the first grandchild for Prince Andrew and Fergie and will be Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's ninth great-grandchild.
Eugenie and Jack have been quietly enjoying married life since their lavish wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in October 2018. On Friday, Eugenie shared their latest news on Instagram with a sweet post featuring the couple holding a fluffy pair of bear slippers, writing, “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021…"
The couple spent much of the lockdown this summer at Princess Eugenie’s parents' house at Royal Lodge in Windsor, where both she and older sister Princess Beatrice grew up. Now back in their London home of Ivy Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace, the couple live a stone's throw from Eugenie’s cousin Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children.
While appearing on the BBC program The One Show in 2018, Fergie was asked how she felt about becoming a grandparent someday.
"Excellent!" she said. "They are thrilled because I write children’s books and I’m a child, I haven’t grown up."
During lockdown, Ferguson launched her own YouTube channel "Storytime With Fergie and Friends." Joined by friends and family (both Beatrice and Eugenie have been featured) to read traditional children’s stories, she now has over 6,000 subscribers for her daily feature in which she often wearing fun hats, floral headpieces or fancy-dress outfits as she animatedly chats to her young viewers.