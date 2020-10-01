Eugenie had a lunch date with her new brother-in-law, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, on her first outing since announcing her pregnancy

Princess Eugenie Steps Out for the First Time Since Announcing Her Pregnancy

Royal mom-to-be Princess Eugenie is hitting the town with a special companion: her new brother-in-law, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi!

On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter stepped out for the first time since announcing the news that she and husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting a baby.

Edoardo, who married the pregnant royal's older sister Princess Beatrice in July, and Eugenie grabbed lunch with another friend at Harry's Bar in London's Mayfair neighborhood.

The royal, 30, dressed for the fall weather, pairing a pleated black dress featuring a tied waist with tights and heeled boots under a long green coat. She also sported a patterned face mask, staying safe as the number of coronavirus cases in the U.K. is again on the rise.

Eugenie and Edoardo share a close relationship, including enjoying double dates with their partners and Eugenie snapping her sister's romantic engagement photos. To congratulate the newlyweds shortly after their scaled-down nuptials, Princess Eugenie wrote on Instagram, "What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo."

Image zoom Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie Prince Andrew/Instagram

In a statement released Friday, Buckingham Palace announced, "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021."

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

Princess Eugenie and Jack, 34, also shared their exciting baby news with a sweet Instagram post holding a fluffy pair of teddy bear slippers with the royal writing, "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....👶🏻."