The royal's first holiday season as a mom comes after a difficult year, which saw the deaths of Eugenie's grandfather Prince Philip and her father-in-law George Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie Looks Back on 2021: 'a Year That Blessed Us with Our Boy'

Princess Eugenie is marking her first New Year's Eve as a mom.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 31, welcomed her first child — a son named August Philip Hawke — in February with her husband of three years Jack Brooksbank.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Princess Eugenie reflected on her first year as a mom in a Friday Instagram post celebrating the new year. She shared a carousel of photos featuring sweet moments with Jack and August, plus glimpses inside her experience with motherhood and a touching photo of her late grandfather Prince Philip with The Queen.

"Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye 2021," Eugenie captioned the post. "A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts ♥️."

The holiday season comes after a difficult year for Princess Eugenie and Jack, however, as it's the first winter since the death of Eugenie's grandfather Prince Philip (who died in April at age 99) and the death of Jack's father, George Brooksbank.

According to The PA, George, 72, had "been ill for some time" after battling the coronavirus last year and died shortly before August's royal christening in November.

The Brooksbank family was told to "prepare for the worst" multiple times while he spent nine weeks in the hospital, including five weeks on a ventilator, with COVID-19 after a trip to France, The Telegraph reported last year. His condition improved following a tracheotomy, and George credited his recovery to the staff at both the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London and the Royal Brompton Hospital prior to his death.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank; George Brooksbank Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank; George Brooksbank | Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images; YUI MOK/AFP via Getty Images

In June 2020, Princess Eugenie shared a video on her personal Instagram page thanking frontline workers, especially those who "saved my father in law George's life during his stays at St Mary's, Chelsea and Royal Brompton Hospital after he contracted the virus.⁣"⁣