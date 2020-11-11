Pregnant Princess Eugenie Feels 'Lucky' to Have Remained Healthy amid Coronavirus

"I just can’t really begin to imagine what people are going through, who are getting ill," Eugenie told the charitable company, Together Band, in an Instagram Live event Tuesday

Princess Eugenie is opening up about her life during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Lockdown’s been okay for me,” the royal told Cameron Saul, co-founder of the charitable company, Together Band, in an Instagram Live event on Tuesday.

“I can’t believe we’re on lockdown 2.0, as everyone’s calling it,” Eugenie added in reference to England's second nationwide lockdown, which runs until Dec.2.

"I’m very lucky to have had my health throughout number one and number two and I just can’t really begin to imagine what people are going through, who are getting ill," Eugenie continued.

COVID-19 is still something that Eugenie, 30, who is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank in early 2021, has a close, personal understanding of the virus.

It was recently revealed that her cousin, Prince William, had been “knocked” hard by COVID-19 in April — shortly after his father, Prince Charles, contracted the virus in March.

In May, the princess was also told to "prepare for the worst" after her father-in-law George Brooksbank, 71, was hospitalized with the virus. He spent nine weeks in hospital — including five weeks on a ventilator — until he finally recovered following a tracheotomy operation.

"I certainly owe them my life," Brooksbank told The Telegraph shortly after his release from the hospital while going on to praise the "absolutely magnificent" care he received within the U.K.'s National Health Service.

On Tuesday, Eugenie also took the time to reference the incredible work of medical staff throughout the pandemic.

“My father-in-law was quite ill in lockdown one, so I am just so grateful that he is alive," Eugenie told Saul. "There are so many incredible people out there actually fighting for everyone’s lives."

Eugenie appeared on the Instagram Live event to promote the Anti-Slavery Collective she launched with best friend Julia de Boinville in 2017, following a trip to Kolkata, India.

It seeks to raise awareness of modern slavery by highlighting heart-wrenching case studies and the crucial work of law enforcement, academics, policymakers, and NGOs.

“People can think it’s shackles or chains and it’s quite obvious but it’s actually a hidden crime," Eugenie told Saul. “Basically, 1 in 130 women and girls are living in modern slavery as we speak. And 71% of victims are women and girls.

“It really exists within a mile of where you live," she added.

Eugenie has been keeping up with her causes as she prepares for motherhood.

The royal officially announced her pregnancy through a Buckingham Palace statement on Sept. 25, which read "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021."

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

The couple - who tied the knot at Windsor Castle in Oct.2018 - also confirmed the news in a cute Instagram post that read "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....👶🏻" alongside an image of baby slippers.