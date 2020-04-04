Princess Eugenie's Father-in-Law George Brooksbank Is Hospitalized Due to Coronavirus

Image zoom Dave Benett/Getty Images; YUI MOK/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Eugenie’s father-in-law George Brooksbank has been hospitalized for the novel coronavirus, PEOPLE can confirm.

George Brooksbank, 71, who is the father of Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank, has been in the hospital for several days now and has been ill for a couple of weeks. A friend tells PEOPLE that his health has now stabilized.

George’s wife Nicola, 66, also has the novel coronavirus, but she has not needed hospital care.

Although Eugenie, 30, has yet to address the news, she and her husband have been joining her mom Sarah Ferguson to deliver supplies, including fresh fruit and vegetables as well as hand cream, to frontline NHS staff at hospitals in London and around the country.

“We are delighted to be sending fruit and veg boxes out to @nhsenglandldn workers on the frontline who are in great need,” the Duchess of York, 60, wrote on Friday, alongside a slideshow that showed the delivery, which took place at London’s Hammersmith hospital.

Fergie has also teamed up with Eugenie and Princess Beatrice to support Re-Nourish, a soup company that has been distributing meals to healthcare workers.

The company, which was founded by a former nurse, who “knows exactly what’s needed in terms of making everything as easy as possible,” the friend tells PEOPLE.

“She has donated lots of portions,” the friend adds. “They just want to do their bit.”

Prince Charles, who tested positive for coronavirus last month and came out of self-isolation on Monday, recently spoke out about his personal experience with the virus.

“Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus, luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” the prince and heir to the throne, 71, said in a video message earlier this week.

“At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness,” he added of wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who was found not to have the virus.

Charles and Camilla, 72, are currently staying at Birkhall, their home on Queen Elizabeth‘s Balmoral estate in Scotland, and are both taking measures to self-isolate from one another.

Charles is now operating under the current standard government and medical restrictions that apply across the U.K. regarding social distancing and only leaving the home for essential needs.

He will continue to hold meetings via phone and video conferencing, as he has been doing from his home in the Scottish highlands.