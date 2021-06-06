Princess Eugenie Enjoys Nature with Baby August in Adorable New Mother-Son Snap

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, son August Philip Hawke, in February

Princess Eugenie is passing on a love of the great outdoors to her son!

In honor of World Environment Day, the royal mom shared a handful of nature-filled images on social media over the weekend — including a sweet snap with son August Philip Hawke, whom she welcomed with husband Jack Brooksbank in February.

The mother-son moment showed Eugenie, 31, smiling in nature as her baby boy rests in a carrier on her chest.

"Environment Day 2021!! Thank you world for giving us such a beautiful place to live," she captioned the post, which also included a shot of a herd of elephants as well as some close-up images of flowers.

⁣"To mark this day I wanted to share some photos over the years (and more recent ones 👶🏻) that remind me how amazing our environment is and how we must always protect it," she added.

The sweet snap comes just weeks after Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice shared the exciting news that she's expecting her first child.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year," read an official announcement last month.

"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," the statement continued.

Eugenie, the younger daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, went on to post a special congratulations to her sister, 32.

"It's World Bee Day!! 🐝🐝 A day to celebrate nature's most badass little friend with their black and yellow stripes. But our furry friends have to share today with my big sis Bea (🐝) who's got a little one on the way," she wrote last month, referencing her sister's nickname.

"Beabea and Edo huge congratulations on your news – can't wait to meet the little one," she added.

While the baby will be the couple's firstborn child together, Edoardo, or Edo as he is affectionately known, is already dad to son Christopher Woolf, known as 'Wolfie,' from a previous relationship. Wolfie also served as pageboy at the couple's nuptials in July.