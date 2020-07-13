Princess Eugenie and Ellie Goulding Double Date with Husbands as Lockdown Lifts in the U.K.

Ellie Goulding is close friends with royal sisters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice — the singer even performed at Eugenie's wedding

As restaurants and bars reopen in the U.K. amid the coronavirus pandemic, the close friends headed out on a double date with their husbands. Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank met up with Goulding and husband Casper Jopling at Casa Cruz in the Notting Hill neighborhood in London on Thursday night to catch up over dinner.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 30, made a fashion statement in a bold red coat over a black top and sleek leggings along with a cross-body bag, while the "Love Me Like You Do" singer, 33, sported a green dress with long sleeves for the evening out.

Goulding has maintained a close friendship with both Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice for years. She has been spotted on vacation with both royal siblings, notably heading to the Wadi Rum Desert in Jordan with Beatrice in 2018.

Image zoom Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling Old Boy's Club / BACKGRID

The songwriter attended the Eugenie and Jack's wedding in October 2018 and even performed during a festival-style celebration that followed after. Goulding was also present for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May 2018.

When it was Goulding's turn to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Caspar Jopling in August 2019, Eugenie and Beatrice were there for their close friend. Eugenie's husband, who served as one of Jopling's groomsmen, was also on hand, as was Beatrice’s boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Eugenie and Jack have been doing their part in the coronavirus relief efforts over the past months. The couple volunteered with the Salvation Army — and even sported matching neon yellow vests! — in May, and Eugenie teamed up with her mother, Sarah Ferguson, to deliver supplies such as fresh fruit and vegetables as well as hand cream to frontline NHS staff at hospitals in London and around the country.

Image zoom Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank; George Brooksbank Dave Benett/Getty Images; YUI MOK/AFP via Getty Images

The COVID-19 outbreak has hit Eugenie and Jack's family firsthand, as the royal's father-in-law George Brooksbank was hospitalized with the contagious respiratory virus. The family of George, 71, was told to "prepare for the worst" multiple times while he spent nine weeks in the hospital — including five weeks on a ventilator — with COVID-19 after a trip to France, according to The Telegraph.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"The point I really want to get across is that I think the NHS is absolutely magnificent," said George, according to The Telegraph. "The way I was treated was incredible. Nothing was too much trouble and at no point did I get a sense of a shortage of doctors or nurses or any impression that the service was in any way overwhelmed."