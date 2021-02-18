Princess Eugenie, After C-Section Due to Scoliosis Surgery, 'Is Doing Really Well,' Says Friend
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are settling into life as a family of three at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor
Princess Eugenie's baby boy is "a complete dream."
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter welcomed her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank on Feb. 9, and the couple is enjoying their first days as a family of three.
Eugenie, 30, is "doing really well" after having a C-section due to her previous spinal surgery for scoliosis, a source who has spoken to the new mom since the birth tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the baby's arrival, adding that he was "safely delivered." Eugenie's delivery was likely more complicated than many new moms' as she has dealt with severe scoliosis for most of her life and had corrective surgery at age 12, which led to her needing a C-section.
Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, a board-certified OB/GYN at Yale University School of Medicine and member of PEOPLE's Health Squad, said pregnant patients with a history of scoliosis surgery are evaluated on a case-by-case basis. If the placement of the rods makes an epidural not possible, the patient and doctor will come up with alternative anesthesia options.
The source adds that Eugenie "sounded very content and said the baby is a complete dream!"
Because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the baby boy has yet to meet his grandparents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the source says.
Just five days after Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son, her cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they are expecting their second child.
Like Harry and Meghan, Princess Eugenie gave birth at London's Portland Hospital before heading back to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which Harry and Meghan renovated from five separate staff quarters into their 10-bedroom home. With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to California, it's where Eugenie and Jack will start their life as parents.
"Frogmore Cottage continues to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's residence in the U.K.," a source told PEOPLE in November, "and they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family."
