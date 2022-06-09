Princess Eugenie Debuted a Tattoo Behind Her Ear at Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Princess Eugenie appears to be sporting some new ink.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter took part in the monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last week, including a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral. At the event, she appeared to debut a small circular tattoo behind her ear, which she showed off by her half-back hairstyle and black fascinator.

Princess Eugenie, 32, may be the highest person in the British line of succession to the throne with a tattoo.

Princess Eugenie Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

While it's uncommon for British royals to have ink, Amelia Windsor, the granddaughter of the Queen's cousin the Duke of Kent, is an exception with her various tattoos including three bear cubs, a tiger on her left shoulder blade and a petal on her rib cage.

Other royals from around the world have visible tattoos, including Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Princess Stephanie of Monaco and Princess Sofia of Sweden.

Princess Eugenie's weekend included some other firsts: in addition to her 1-year-old son August experiencing his first Trooping the Colour, he also made his royal debut at Sunday's Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son sported an adorable blue sweater with a Union Jack motif from royal favorite childrenswear shop Trotters. He happily bounced on his mom's knee as the varied procession of musicians, dancers, acrobats and carnival floats passed by the royal box outside Buckingham Palace.

In a video shared on Princess Eugenie's personal Instagram page, August showed off his royal wave while watching Ed Sheeran perform in front of Buckingham Palace. Standing on dad Jack's lap, August looks intently at the singer-songwriter as he sweetly waves and points — then decides it's time for a turn on mom's lap as the clip ends.

Princess Eugenie and August Brooksbank watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant from the Royal Box during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

To end the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Princess Eugenie shared a "final roundup of some epic moments of the most special weekend that I was so honoured to be a part of" on Instagram Monday.

She also revealed her cute nickname for her son: Augie!