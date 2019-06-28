Royal SPF! Princess Eugenie Is Completely Covered in Sunscreen in Sweet Beach Throwback Shot

It’s always important to wear sunscreen at the beach, but Princess Eugenie may have gone a bit overboard back in the day.

In honor of Throwback Thursday, the Queen’s 29-year-old granddaughter shared a photograph of herself as a child playing on the beach with a shovel and pail while sporting a blue bathing suit and matching bucket hat. Flashing the camera a big smile, the young Eugenie seems not to care that her entire face, chest and arms are white from sunscreen.

“As the Summer is coming, here is a throwback to when I clearly did a good job at rubbing in my sun cream!” she joked in the caption.

Showing a fondness for taking a trip down memory lane, Eugenie’s Instagram account is filled with throwback shots of herself and her royal family members.

In addition to commemorating Prince Philip’s recent 98th birthday with a series of “classic photographs” of the pair together throughout the years, Eugenie shared an adorable shot of herself as a youngster last month.

“I didn’t manage to post my throwback yesterday – so here’s a #flashbackfriday to me with an enormous bag of sweeties at Windsor Horse Show,” she wrote, alongside an image of herself wearing a floral-print dress while holding a stuffed animal and a bag of candy.

Playfully noting how intently she seemed to be focusing on gripping the sweets, she added that she was “clutching so tight my knuckles are white.”

In March, she also shared a side-by-side shot of herself as a child wearing a wedding dress alongside an image from her October nuptials to Jack Brooksbank.

In the throwback shot, Eugenie actually appeared to predict her own bridal look, opting to pair her white dress white a floral headband and a bouquet dominated by white flowers.

“Same same but different,” she captioned the post.

One of the most noticeable changes is the fact that while Eugenie wore a veil back in the day, that’s something she chose to forgo when she walked down the aisle for real, choosing to show off a scar on her back stemming from a childhood scoliosis surgery.

Eugenie herself spoke about the decision to display her scar on one of the biggest days of her life for an exhibit at Windsor Castle displaying the outfits from her royal wedding.

“I had always wanted a low back – part of it was showing my scar and I believe scars tell a story about your past and your future, and it’s a way of getting rid of a taboo,” she said. “For me, it’s a way of communicating with people who are going through either similar situations with scoliosis or having a scar of their own that they are trying to deal with.”