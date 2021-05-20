Princess Eugenie Congratulates Sister Princess Beatrice on Her Baby News with a Special Emoji!

The youngest York sister can't wait to be an auntie

Princess Eugenie is congratulating her sister Princess Beatrice on her exciting baby news in the perfect way.

The royal mom, who welcomed her own first child with Jack Brooksbank in February, posted a special congratulatory message to Princess Beatrice on Instagram on Thursday. Marking World Bee Day, Eugenie, 31, couldn't help but reference her own sister, who is also nicknamed Bea.

"It's World Bee Day!! 🐝🐝 A day to celebrate nature's most badass little friend with their black and yellow stripes. But our furry friends have to share today with my big sis Bea (🐝) who's got a little one on the way. Beabea and Edo huge congratulations on your news – can't wait to meet the little one."

Alongside the message, Eugenie posted a never-seen-before picture from the couple's special day. Standing in front of a flower bed, the couple is holding hands and beaming.

In addition to the romantic photo, the youngest daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew posted a more casual picture of her sister and Edo too. Looking rainsoaked, a second picture shows the couple cuddled up with a picturesque waterfall in the background.

And her brother-in-law was quick to comment on the heartfelt message by his sister-in-law. "Thank you. So thrilled our little family is growing, ❤️"

The expectant parents were pictured together during an outing in London on Wednesday, with Beatrice wearing a pink dress, displaying her baby bump in public for the first time.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Princess Beatrice of York (L) and Princess Eugenie of York attend The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party co-hosted by Brioni at The Serpentine Gallery on July 1, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for The Serpentine) Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Beatrice and Edoardo officially announced their happy news on Wednesday, in a statement from Buckingham Palace, which read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in the autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Princess Beatrice wedding Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi | Credit: Benjamin Wheeler/PA Wire

While the baby will be the couple's firstborn child together, Edo is already dad to Christopher Woolf, known as 'Wolfie,' from a previous relationship with American architect and designer Dara Huang. Wolfie served as pageboy at the couple's July nuptials.